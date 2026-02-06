Equinor and Eneco have entered into a five-year contract for the supply of natural gas to the Netherlands, with deliveries beginning on 1 February this year.

The agreement allows for annual volumes of up to 500 million cubic metres to be supplied to the Dutch gas grid.

It involves gas that is produced and transported from the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), which both companies said results in a lower greenhouse gas footprint compared to other sources available in Europe.

In addition to gas deliveries, Eneco will receive guarantees of origin through so-called ‘sustainability qualities’ that are transferred via a platform operated by Attributes SAS.

Eneco has stated that as a result of this arrangement, its reported carbon dioxide emissions will decrease by more than 10%.

Equinor gas and power senior vice-president Helle Østergaard Kristiansen said: “I am very pleased that this new offering is included in the agreement with Eneco, a major energy provider committed to sustainability.

“This is among the first agreements that we make on the Attributes SAS platform and an example of how key European energy players regard Norwegian gas as a contribution to energy security and attractive also from a sustainability point of view.”

Eneco CEO Kees Jan Rameau said: “We are happy with this new deal with Equinor, a long-time supplier and partner. It marks another step to our One Planet goal of climate neutrality.

“En route to that goal, natural gas remains a necessary component in the energy mix for some time, so we are glad that with this agreement we are sourcing gas with the lowest emissions available.”

Eneco operates from Rotterdam and provides electricity, natural gas and heat across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the UK. The company supplies services to more than two million households and businesses.

In December 2025, Equinor and its partners identified oil, condensate and gas at the Tyrihans Øst prospect. The site is around 250km south-west of Brønnøysund in the Norwegian Sea.

“Equinor and Eneco agree five-year natural gas supply deal for Netherlands” was originally created and published by Offshore Technology, a GlobalData owned brand.

