In the automotive and industrial power sectors, the narrative around the death of the internal combustion engine (ICE) continues to evolve. While electrification advances, three recent developments highlight that demand for proven, high-performance combustion power remains strong — from ultra-luxury road cars to heavy-duty industrial applications.

Porsche Bets on a New Gasoline Cayenne

Porsche has officially confirmed it is developing an all-new internal combustion engine version of its best-selling Cayenne SUV, expected to arrive in 2028 or 2029. The next-generation model will run alongside the recently launched all-electric Cayenne and will include gasoline and plug-in hybrid variants.

According to Ralf Keller, head of the Cayenne project, Porsche plans to keep internal combustion engines and hybrids in its portfolio for the next decade. The new Cayenne will draw on the MLB-Evo platform (already familiar from the current model) and potentially the PPC platform for greater component sharing with partners like Audi. This move reflects softer-than-expected EV demand and a clear customer preference for traditional powertrains in the performance SUV segment.

Volvo Penta Sees Explosive Growth in Industrial Engines

On the industrial side, Volvo Penta reported that it has doubled its industrial engine sales in North America since ConExpo 2023. The company highlighted the milestone while exhibiting at ConExpo 2026 in Las Vegas.

Growth is being driven by strong demand in construction equipment, mining (where Volvo Penta has built a significant global market share), aggregates, and especially backup power for data centers. The company is showcasing a range of solutions, including the G17 natural gas engine (compatible with renewable natural gas), Tier IV Final/Stage V diesels, renewable diesel options, and battery-electric systems.

Anna Müller, President of Volvo Penta, emphasized the critical need for reliable power across construction and digital infrastructure projects: reliable performance, fuel efficiency, and maximum uptime remain non-negotiable, even as the industry explores lower-emission pathways.

Rolls-Royce Commits to Its Iconic V12

In the ultra-luxury world, Rolls-Royce has formally abandoned its previous target of becoming an all-electric brand by 2030. New CEO Chris Brownridge confirmed the company will continue producing and investing in its signature 12-cylinder petrol engines “well into the 2030s” for as long as customers want them.

The first electric Rolls-Royce, the Spectre, will remain in the lineup, and an electric version of the next Cullinan SUV is planned. However, the potent 6.75-litre V12 — long a symbol of effortless refinement and heritage — will live on. Brownridge noted that the original 2030 target was “right at the time,” but changing legislation and clear client demand have shifted priorities. “We recognize some clients would rather have a V12 engine. The V12 is part of our history,” he said. “We build what is ordered.”

The Bigger Picture

These three stories — spanning a performance SUV, industrial power generation, and ultra-luxury motoring — point to a consistent trend in 2026: the transition to full electrification is proving more gradual and customer-driven than many forecasts predicted just a few years ago.

Porsche is extending combustion options to satisfy performance-oriented buyers. Volvo Penta is thriving by delivering reliable diesel and natural gas power where uptime and heavy loads matter most. Rolls-Royce is prioritizing what its clients actually order over rigid timelines.

Combustion engines, hybrids, and alternative fuels (such as renewable natural gas and renewable diesel) are not relics of the past — they continue to receive investment and deliver real-world value. The future powertrain mix looks increasingly diverse rather than binary.

What do you think? Is this flexibility a smart business move, or just a delay of the inevitable? Let us know in the comments.

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