The Crude Life

The Crude Life

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

This is setting up the discussion about federal minerals being restricted, limited, and shutdown. The leftist extremists are in a collision course that won’t come out well for them. The voters in California are paying the price for their elected politicians extremism and frankly incompetence. The state is financially challenged and the citizens seem to think a bail out will come - no bailout, just penalties for the lunacy.

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