The COVID-19 pandemic shocked the global economy and sent ripples through every sector, but few industries felt the disruption as profoundly as oil and gas. After suffering steep job losses in 2020, the sector has staged a historic comeback—rebuilding not only its workforce but also reinventing it.

Since 2020, the oil and gas industry has added tens of thousands of jobs, but the real story lies in the new roles emerging from this transformation. Driven by digitalization, automation, sustainability mandates, and public-private partnerships, the sector is evolving rapidly.

These changes have ushered in a new era of jobs—fusing traditional energy expertise with modern technology, compliance, and innovation.

Upstream Recovery and the Resurgence of Field Roles

In Texas alone, upstream oil and gas employment grew by more than 46,000 jobs since the lows of 2020. This includes positions such as roustabouts, service unit operators, and equipment drivers. March 2024 saw the largest monthly gain in over a decade—adding 4,500 jobs in a single month. Permian Basin projections suggest continued growth through 2030.

While these are not new titles, their resurgence reflects renewed investment in traditional drilling and completions, particularly for domestic energy security and LNG exports.

Digital Transformation: Data, Drones, and Automation

Today’s oilfield is increasingly digitized. Robotics-related jobs have grown at an astonishing 90% CAGR since 2020. Companies like NOV, BASF, and Sherwin-Williams have led the hiring surge for robotics engineers, automation technicians, and remote inspection operators. Drones now conduct site inspections, monitor emissions, and map assets—ushering in new technician and analyst roles.

Meanwhile, data scientists, AI/ML engineers, and software developers are in demand across the value chain. From predictive maintenance to reservoir modeling and digital twins, data is the new crude.

Cybersecurity: Protecting the Digital Oilfield

As oil and gas infrastructure becomes increasingly connected, cybersecurity has become a mission-critical function. Since 2020, cybersecurity job postings have surged 65% annually, with companies like Shell, ExxonMobil, and BASF leading the charge.

These roles secure SCADA systems, industrial control environments, remote sensors, and offshore command centers. As digital assets proliferate, so too does the need for specialized IT/OT security professionals.

Sustainability and ESG Roles

Driven by environmental regulations and public scrutiny, oil and gas companies have embraced a new class of professionals: environmental scientists, ESG compliance managers, carbon accounting experts, and CCUS engineers.

With methane regulations tightening and carbon markets expanding, these roles ensure that operations meet new standards. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and similar laws have accelerated the shift by tying funding and credits to environmental performance.

Energy Transition Jobs and Renewable Integration

Even as oil and gas remains central to global energy, companies are diversifying. Hybrid energy system engineers, hydrogen fuel analysts, and renewable integration specialists are now part of the energy workforce. These professionals blend traditional knowledge with renewable strategies—designing systems that integrate wind, solar, battery storage, and carbon capture.

Public-private partnerships, especially under the IRA and international climate initiatives, have catalyzed these transitions.

Strategic Growth and Global R&D Hubs

Chevron and ExxonMobil have expanded R&D operations globally, with new tech hubs in Bengaluru and Houston. These centers have created roles in instrument reliability, offshore optimization, and software development.

Through acquisitions—like Chevron’s purchase of Hess—engineers, project managers, and geoscientists are being integrated into next-gen offshore and shale portfolios.

Looking Ahead: Skills That Power the Future

The energy workforce is no longer defined by geology and engineering alone. Today’s oil and gas professionals are expected to blend domain expertise with digital literacy, environmental insight, and global awareness.

As digital oilfields, decarbonization goals, and global M&A activity reshape the sector, the most in-demand professionals will be those able to operate at the intersection of energy, tech, and policy.

The pandemic may have paused the industry momentarily, but its restart has sparked a revolution in workforce design. In the post-2020 era, energy jobs are not just coming back—they’re being reimagined.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about Dexter Resurrection? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK