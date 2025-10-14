The energy headlines today were a study in contrast — and together, they tell the real story of where we stand.

At the top of the chain, Saudi Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser declared the energy transition a failure.

On the ground, AAA reported national gas prices dipping to $3.11 a gallon, a temporary relief with long-term warnings baked in.

And up north, an energy veteran returned to Alaska to help a mid-tier producer navigate volatile markets and frontier costs.

Three stories, three scales — one truth: the world still runs on hydrocarbons, and the people who manage them are rewriting the next chapter of energy realism.

🛢️ Global: Aramco’s CEO Declares the Transition a Failure

At London’s Energy Intelligence Forum, Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, cut through the climate-conference optimism and said what a lot of producers have been muttering for years:

“The energy transition has failed.”

Nasser’s point was blunt — that global demand for oil, gas, and coal isn’t shrinking, it’s rising.

According to OilPrice.com, more than two-thirds of new energy demand over the past decade has been met by fossil fuels.

That’s not spin. It’s arithmetic.

He called out policymakers and financiers who overpromised rapid decarbonization without the infrastructure, technology, or capital discipline to back it up. Meanwhile, AI, data centers, and electric-vehicle adoption are increasing overall power demand faster than renewables can fill it.

Whether you agree or not, Nasser’s message hit like a thunderclap.

It was less of a lament and more of a market signal: don’t bet against oil just yet.

⛽ National: AAA Says Gas Prices Keep Falling — But That’s Not the Whole Story

Down here at the consumer level, AAA’s latest report shows gas prices sliding for the fourth straight week — averaging $3.11 per gallon, down from $3.16 last week.

AAA attributes it to falling demand (the lowest in four months), higher inventories, and the switch to cheaper winter fuel blends.

In short: drivers are saving a few bucks, and that’s good for wallets.

But it’s not so simple for producers.

When the pump price drops, revenue pressure climbs. Every penny shaved off retail reflects millions lost upstream — especially for smaller operators balancing inflation, tariffs, and steel costs. Margins shrink; drilling slows; capex gets shelved.

So while families fill up for less, the same communities that produce the fuel start tightening their belts.

It’s a paradox every oil town understands — the prosperity cycle where good news for drivers can mean bad news for drillers.

❄️ Regional: Alaska’s Energy Comeback and the Return of Real Leadership

Then there’s Alaska — where HEX just appointed Michael R. Koy as its new Chief Financial Officer. (Alaska Business Magazine)

Koy’s résumé reads like an energy atlas: BP, TNK-BP, Talisman, Maersk, DJR Energy, and Vesta Energy. His return to Alaska signals a renewed seriousness in the frontier’s energy ambitions.

HEX operates in Cook Inlet and other Alaskan basins — places where cost, distance, and environmental scrutiny make every project a balancing act.

Hiring a seasoned CFO with deep global and mid-cap experience means they’re not just surviving — they’re strategizing.

It’s a bet that Alaska can still attract capital, structure complex deals, and compete in a world where everyone keeps pretending oil is on the way out.

Koy’s hire is quiet proof that smart money knows better. The Arctic might be cold, but the ambition is heating back up.

🌎 Connecting the Dots: What the Week Really Told Us

Globally, the head of the largest oil company says the transition has failed.

Nationally, consumers enjoy cheap gas — but the market’s sending mixed signals.

Regionally, a seasoned CFO returns to help a frontier company play smarter, not smaller.

Together, they paint a clear picture: the “transition” isn’t over — it’s being rewritten by the people who actually understand energy. And those people understand we cannot live in a world without hydrocarbons. Therefore, the “transition” is over and yes, a failure.

For decades, oilfield workers, finance veterans, and small-town producers have lived the reality that politicians and pundits try to theorize. They’ve learned to pivot, hedge, and endure without needing a think tank to explain why.

The future of energy won’t come from ideology. It will come from pragmatism — from the rig hand, the CFO, and the communities that still power the world.

It’s once again becoming less about slogans and more about systems. Less about hope and more about horsepower. Less about when oil ends, and more about how we make it last smarter.

And that’s a story the Basin — and Alaska — both understand by heart.

