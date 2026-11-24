In a recent episode of the Energy Realities podcast, host Stu Turley spoke with David Turver (Eigen Values Substack) and Dr. Tammy Nemeth (Nemeth Report) about UK energy policy. The discussion centered on the Labour government’s Energy Independence Bill, the economics of offshore and onshore wind, decommissioning liabilities, home efficiency mandates, and broader comparisons with US and European experiences.

Participants described much of the current approach as contradictory “Orwellian double-speak” that raises rather than lowers costs while increasing dependence on imports and state control.

The Energy Independence Bill: Security in Name Only?

Turver opened with a detailed critique of the bill. Despite its title, key provisions would restrict domestic supply: a legislative ban on new North Sea exploration and drilling, a ban on onshore fracking, and a ban on coal mining.

This comes shortly after the government approved the Jackdaw gas field and after the prime minister stated that oil and gas would remain necessary “for decades to come.” The North Sea Transition Authority’s mandate has also shifted away from maximizing economic recovery of petroleum toward supporting offshore wind and net-zero goals under the Climate Change Act.

Other elements drew sharp criticism: