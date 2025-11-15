When it comes to on-camera conversations that cut through the noise, Emmy-winning journalist Jake Hamilton has a rare talent: he asks real questions. Not the junket fluff. Not the “Were there any pranks on set?” routine. Real craft questions. Real human questions.

And in his latest interview with Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott for the new season of Landman, that skill unlocked something deeper than a typical press-cycle chat.

Below is The Crude Life’s “official recap”, drawing out the moments that matter to the people who actually live and work in the world Landman portrays.

Thornton: Learning to Think in Pictures

Jake opened with a curveball:

“What’s the most interesting note you’ve ever gotten while researching a role?”

Thornton’s face lit up. This wasn’t the usual press-junket canned question. He went straight to Pushing Tin, the air-traffic-controller film that required more homework than most of us realize.

Thornton actually trained in air traffic control school, where an instructor gave him a note he never forgot:

“Stop thinking in words. Think in pictures.”

Controllers don’t manage airplanes with sentences — they build mental maps. They visualize patterns. They see the sky in 3D.

Thornton said this note changed not just his performance, but his approach to character work. And when you watch him as Tommy Norris in Landman, that makes perfect sense. His performance is built on reality — seeing the whole board the way actual landmen, operators, and roughnecks do every day.

And that’s why the oilfield notices.

When Jake mentioned his own father — a Texas roughneck — saying the show gets every detail right, Thornton smiled. The authenticity matters to him.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Elliott: A Shooting Star Over Gettysburg

Sam Elliott offered something quieter, but maybe even more profound.

He recalled playing Union General John Buford in Gettysburg. It was overwhelming — portraying a real figure, in the real location, with descendants and Civil War historians everywhere watching.

A local Vietnam vet named Sam befriended him on set and could see Elliott wrestling with the weight of the role. One night, he took Elliott to Buford’s bronze statue on the battlefield.

Elliott studied the sculpture — circled it, absorbed every angle.

And then it happened.

“A shooting star went right over his shoulder.”

Elliott said it felt like a sign. A release. Permission to trust his instincts.

From that moment, his performance flowed. It became one of the most respected roles of his career.

Jake didn’t just get an answer — he got a memory Sam Elliott rarely shares.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Why Jake Got These Answers — and Why It Matters for Landman

At the end of the interview, Thornton joked:

“See what happens when you ask intelligent questions? You get actual answers.”

Jake Hamilton has that effect on people.

And for Landman — a show built around real industries, real working people, real West Texas grit — this kind of interview is vital. It shows that the cast isn’t just acting the oilfield; they’re trying to understand it.

That’s why The Crude Life pays attention.

Not because Thornton and Elliott are Hollywood icons (they are).

But because the work they’re doing matters to an industry that rarely gets portrayed accurately.

Thornton and Elliott offer respect to the industry and it’s noticed… it’s appreciated.

Jake’s interview captured that — and it’s worth shining a spotlight on.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Landman Release Date, Format & Where to Watch

Premieres: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Streaming platform: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Episode format: Weekly releases—no binge drop, one episode every Sunday

Season 1: Still available to stream for catch-up

DISCOUNT LINK FROM PARAMOUNT PLUS

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK