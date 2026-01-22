“Emerging Industries” and the New Landowner Squeeze

At the center of the conversation was Troy Coons, chairman of the Northwest Landowners Association (NWLA), and attorney Derrick Braaten, Braaten Law Firm, joining Jason Spiess for a wide-ranging discussion on property rights, emerging industries, and a two-day landowner education event set for February 2–3 in Bismarck.

Coons laid out the basics early: the NWLA conference will run February 2nd and 3rd at Bismarck State College (BSC), Bavendick Room, with 8:00 AM registration and programming expected to stretch to 5:30–6:00 PM, often ending with panels and extended Q&A.

The theme—Emerging Industries—is intentionally broad. Coons described it as North Dakota’s current reality: “almost every opportunity coming at us,” but with “a lot of risk” for property owners who can get hit with multiple, overlapping projects that may not work “in unison.”

In other words: landowners aren’t just being asked if they want to participate in development—they’re being forced to choose which development will define their land for decades.

The “Emerging” List Is a Map of the Next Fight

Coons’ rundown of topics sounded like a statewide blueprint for the next decade:

Lithium extraction from saltwater brine (including a speaker from Denmark)

Rare earth and critical minerals (Commerce Department + ND Dept. of Mineral Resources + EERC research)

Enhanced oil recovery and CO₂ opportunities/issues

AI/data centers and crypto mining—and the downstream need for more power generation

Nuclear generation and nuclear waste

Pig iron, transmission lines, and the looming specter of eminent domain

His point wasn’t anti-development. It was that the volume and speed of development requires landowners to be educated enough to spot the long-tail liabilities—especially where underground rights and future land uses are involved.

Braaten’s Core Argument: When Government “Puts Its Hand on the Scales”

Derrick Braaten—joining from Savannah, GA, at a conference—framed the landowner conflict as something that often starts with a simple choice: negotiate a fair private agreement, or fight.

He said he’d “much rather be… negotiating some sort of a contract or use agreement” than litigating, because while litigation can be necessary, clients generally don’t want it. The problem, he argued, is leverage—specifically when government involvement changes the leverage so drastically that landowners can’t meaningfully negotiate.

Braaten’s warning was blunt: in some cases, policy and permitting aren’t just facilitating development—they’re creating situations where landowners “don’t have even enough leverage to be negotiating,” and are “having their property rights simply taken from them,” instead of being able to sit down and bargain for use of their land.

“Reactive” Has Become the Default Mode for Landowners

Spiess pressed what became one of the strongest through-lines of the episode: landowners aren’t out looking for fights. They’re reacting to them.

Braaten agreed—emphatically. In his experience, if developers approach landowners respectfully, “in the majority of cases” they’ll talk and often make a deal. The flashpoint comes when landowners discover—late—that the “discussion” is mostly theater, and the real message is: you don’t have rights anyway, so you better sign it.

That’s where the pushback comes from. Not because North Dakota landowners are “anti-development,” but because they feel development is increasingly happening to them, not with them.

Coons on the Shift: “Faster and Cheaper” Became a Justification

When Spiess asked “when did it change?”, Coons didn’t pin it to one date, but he did describe a ramp-up tied to boom-speed decision making—first in the “wild west days” of oil and gas acceleration, and now again amid “green energy” and new industrial pushes.

He challenged the logic he says he hears from legislators and industry: that projects must happen “faster and cheaper.” Coons’ rebuttal was philosophical and constitutional: the country was built into “the most advanced” nation in history with the Constitution—not by stepping over it whenever development wants to move quicker.

Yet he also reiterated: he sees “great opportunities” in the state. The catch is the risk, especially when multiple industries collide and landowners have to choose without clear answers.

E15, CO₂, and Eminent Domain: The “Cascade” Question

The conversation then drilled into one of Spiess’ biggest concerns: if ethanol blends (E15) become more permanently embedded in regulatory frameworks, does that strengthen the argument that CO₂ handling becomes a public necessity—potentially shifting CO₂ pipelines toward “public utility” status and making eminent domain arguments easier?

Braaten’s answer was careful but clear: different states apply different standards, but yes—locking ethanol more firmly into regulation “is definitely going to make those arguments much easier” for developers to claim public benefit and public utility logic.

Braaten also connected the ethanol and oilfield worlds in a way that matters to North Dakota: fermentation ethanol plants produce a high-purity CO₂ stream, and that’s exactly the kind of CO₂ the oil industry wants for EOR/secondary recovery. He cited statements he attributed to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources suggesting a need on the order of 100 million tons of pure CO₂ per year for secondary recovery in the Bakken.

That alignment, he said, helps explain why the American Petroleum Institute might push positions that “tie these industries together.”

The 45Q “Rush” and Why Oversight Feels Thin

On questions about 45Q, carbon molecule “ownership,” and why on-site sequestration isn’t always pursued, Braaten said he couldn’t fully answer the policy mechanics—but he offered a narrative he says he hears repeatedly from engineers: the 45Q environment created a rush, and the system for monitoring success and outcomes is not “robust.” If you can get a project “started and off the ground,” he suggested, there’s a lot of money to be recovered—creating incentives for speed over careful design.

He also used the Summit CO₂ pipeline as an example of how “economic claims get skewed,” arguing that the project was sold as helpful to North Dakota ethanol, yet only one North Dakota ethanol plant was said to be connecting, while much of the supply was from Iowa and South Dakota—potentially leaving North Dakota ethanol at a disadvantage rather than helping it.

NDGS study area in southwestern North Dakota. Green dots are the hot spots: the U.S. Department of Energy says rare earth elements need to be present in concentrations of 300 parts per million or more to be economically viable. Edward C. Murphy, Levi D. Moxness, and New W. Kruger, Report of Investigation No. 133: “Elevated Critical Mineral Concentrations Associated with the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum, Golden Valley Formation, North Dakota,” North Dakota Geological Survey, April 2023, p. 1.

The Rare Earth / Critical Minerals Bill: “They Changed Contract Law”

One of the most concrete legislative grievances in the episode was a North Dakota law tied to “coal zones.” Coons said the legislature effectively inserted rare earth and critical minerals into pre-existing coal leases, along with a royalty structure that wasn’t part of the original agreements.

His argument: if “grandpa had a contract from the 50s just for coal,” the state’s move retroactively expanded what that contract covers—potentially locking landowners into a lower royalty (Coons cited 2.5% as an example) than they might have negotiated separately (he mentioned 6% as a hypothetical comparison).

To Coons, the issue isn’t just money—it’s process. He said it should have been a study first, because “nobody had any answers” when the questions were asked. Instead, he argues, lawmakers “put the pedal down.”

“30-Day Notice” After 3–5 Years of Planning

As the interview closed, Coons described a dynamic that, in his view, creates both confusion and fatigue: developers and agencies plan for years, but landowners receive short timelines—sometimes 30-day notices—to evaluate decisions that may be “generational” for their property.

Spiess framed it as a strategy: late notice injects anger and confusion, increases the odds of mistakes, and creates the kind of exhaustion that makes people easier to dismiss. Coons didn’t dodge it—he said he believes the “fast” approach is often strategic, and that it could be fixed if agencies and legislators “wanted to fix it.”

He offered a contrasting example: a major power line project (described as running toward Wyoming) where the developer spent significant time meeting with landowners and addressing concerns—resulting in fewer headlines and less chaos, precisely because the process was slower and more collaborative.

The Prescription Both Guests Agreed On: Organize, Educate, and Show Up Early

The episode’s clearest call to action came from both Coons and Braaten:

Get educated (before the project is “in your backyard”)

Join groups (power in numbers; negotiating strength)

Participate locally (city council, township, county—then state)

Use the courts as a last resort—but remember they exist

Braaten emphasized a hard reality: landowners will never have industry’s money—but they can have “power in numbers.” Coons echoed that the system can work, but only if people stop being spectators. Otherwise, he warned, the pace of modern development will “run you over day by day.”

Logistics and Contact

The conference is open to everyone—citizens, farmers, ranchers, property owners, agency personnel, and industry—because, as Coons put it, “we’re all going to have to get along together.” The pricing structure reinforces the membership push: $25 for members and $150 for non-members, including both days and meals.

Coons directed people to the Northwest Landowners Association website and Facebook page, and also provided a phone number during the recording for event questions and membership outreach.

This wasn’t an anti-industry conversation. It was a warning flare from landowners and their counsel that a new wave of “emerging” development—lithium, rare earths, CO₂ sequestration, transmission, data centers, nuclear—will either be built with landowners as partners, or built over them as obstacles. And the difference, they argue, comes down to timing, transparency, and whether the Constitution is treated as the foundation—or something to work around.

