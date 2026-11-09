Last night’s midterms delivered an expensive and clarifying lesson for American oil and gas. The industry and its closest allies spent heavily, openly, and with purpose. The results did not match the checks.

According to Public Citizen analysis and related reporting, Chevron directed $8.2 million, Koch Inc. $6.8 million, and Energy Transfer $2 million to the Senate Leadership Fund and Congressional Leadership Fund.

The American Petroleum Institute added at least another $8 million to those two super PACs. Texas oil billionaire Tim Dunn put $5 million into a super PAC backing Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate race and more than $11 million overall into Texas Republican PACs, the bulk of it to Texans United for a Conservative Majority.

Lone Star Liberty PAC, supporting Ken Paxton’s Senate bid, received at least $2 million from oil and gas interests, including $200,000 from the Chevron Employees PAC and $250,000 from oil executive Russell Gordy. Industry-linked donors also backed candidates in the Texas Railroad Commission race and other regulatory contests.

Across the cycle the sector and its allies spent at least $182 million trying to elect Republicans.

Republicans lost the House and Senate. Rogers lost in Michigan. Paxton lost in Texas. Susan Collins lost in Maine. Greg Abbott lost the Texas governorship. Mayes Middleton lost the Texas attorney general race. Democrats flipped the Texas Railroad Commission seat and gained control of the Georgia Public Service Commission. Safe-district incumbents such as August Pfluger and Steve Scalise won handily, as expected. Everywhere the industry treated as competitive or pivotal, the money underperformed.

Was this the industry’s frac moment?

Hydraulic fracturing transformed U.S. production and the global energy map. It also produced a more fractured industry. Majors, independents, midstream companies, service firms, and the people who work for them no longer operate with a single political voice or shared public posture.

A noticeable share of energy-company employees simply decline to defend the industry in public. They stay quiet on social media, at community events, and in mixed professional settings.

That silence is not neutral. It is a measurable political liability.

When the people closest to the work will not speak for it, the industry’s external messaging becomes thinner and easier to dismiss.