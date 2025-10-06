Eggs, Ethics & Energy

Eggs, Ethics and Energy is a heartfelt country storytelling song sung from a female narrator’s perspective. Set in a small-town café tucked deep in the oil patch, the song paints vivid portraits of working people who gather each morning to share coffee, conversation, and quiet philosophy before another day in the fields.
Through warm imagery and gentle humor, the song celebrates honesty, community, and the dignity of hard work. The café becomes a symbol of balance — serving “fuel for the body and the soul,” where eggs, ethics, and energy represent nourishment, moral grounding, and the industry that sustains the town.
Musically, it blends acoustic guitar, fiddle, and harmonica in a classic Americana arrangement, capturing the nostalgic heartbeat of the rural heartland. The female vocal brings compassion and storytelling depth, turning everyday scenes — coffee steam, muddy boots, neon glow — into small epics of humanity.
At its core, Eggs, Ethics and Energy is a love letter to the working class, to the values that endure beneath the hum of oil rigs and the clatter of breakfast plates — a reminder that ethics, like eggs and energy, are best served fresh every morning.
Eggs, Ethics and Energy (LYRICS)
Down by the rigs where the derricks rise high
There’s a café with a neon sign that never says goodbye
Coffee smells like memories, toast pops with pride
And the waitress named Mary’s got a heart she don’t hide
They’re serving up eggs, ethics and energy
Fuel for the body and the soul, you see
Men talk about oil and the price of dreams
In a world running fast, they keep it clean
Eggs, ethics and energy
That’s the menu out by Wellhead Street
Joe’s on his third cup, got mud on his boots
Talking ‘bout fairness and the price of crude
Mary just laughs, says, “Don’t spill your truth”
While a roughneck hums an old gospel tune
They’re serving up eggs, ethics and energy
Fuel for the body and the soul, you see
Men talk about oil and the price of dreams
In a world running fast, they keep it clean
Eggs, ethics and energy
That’s the menu out by Wellhead Street
It ain’t fancy, it ain’t fame
But it’s honest and it’s got a name
Ain’t no politics or TV screens
Just good folks chasing in-between dreams
They’re serving up eggs, ethics and energy
Fuel for the body and the soul, you see
Men talk about oil and the price of dreams
In a world running fast, they keep it clean
Eggs, ethics and energy
That’s the menu out by Wellhead Street
So if you’re out in the patch when the sun’s on the rise
Stop by that café under open skies
You’ll find a story in your coffee steam
Eggs, ethics and a working man’s dream
