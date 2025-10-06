Eggs, Ethics & Energy

Eggs, Ethics and Energy is a heartfelt country storytelling song sung from a female narrator’s perspective. Set in a small-town café tucked deep in the oil patch, the song paints vivid portraits of working people who gather each morning to share coffee, conversation, and quiet philosophy before another day in the fields.

Through warm imagery and gentle humor, the song celebrates honesty, community, and the dignity of hard work. The café becomes a symbol of balance — serving “fuel for the body and the soul,” where eggs, ethics, and energy represent nourishment, moral grounding, and the industry that sustains the town.

Musically, it blends acoustic guitar, fiddle, and harmonica in a classic Americana arrangement, capturing the nostalgic heartbeat of the rural heartland. The female vocal brings compassion and storytelling depth, turning everyday scenes — coffee steam, muddy boots, neon glow — into small epics of humanity.

At its core, Eggs, Ethics and Energy is a love letter to the working class, to the values that endure beneath the hum of oil rigs and the clatter of breakfast plates — a reminder that ethics, like eggs and energy, are best served fresh every morning.

Eggs, Ethics and Energy (LYRICS)

Down by the rigs where the derricks rise high

There’s a café with a neon sign that never says goodbye

Coffee smells like memories, toast pops with pride

And the waitress named Mary’s got a heart she don’t hide



They’re serving up eggs, ethics and energy

Fuel for the body and the soul, you see

Men talk about oil and the price of dreams

In a world running fast, they keep it clean

Eggs, ethics and energy

That’s the menu out by Wellhead Street



Joe’s on his third cup, got mud on his boots

Talking ‘bout fairness and the price of crude

Mary just laughs, says, “Don’t spill your truth”

While a roughneck hums an old gospel tune



They’re serving up eggs, ethics and energy

Fuel for the body and the soul, you see

Men talk about oil and the price of dreams

In a world running fast, they keep it clean

Eggs, ethics and energy

That’s the menu out by Wellhead Street



It ain’t fancy, it ain’t fame

But it’s honest and it’s got a name

Ain’t no politics or TV screens

Just good folks chasing in-between dreams



They’re serving up eggs, ethics and energy

Fuel for the body and the soul, you see

Men talk about oil and the price of dreams

In a world running fast, they keep it clean

Eggs, ethics and energy

That’s the menu out by Wellhead Street



So if you’re out in the patch when the sun’s on the rise

Stop by that café under open skies

You’ll find a story in your coffee steam

Eggs, ethics and a working man’s dream