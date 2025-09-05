Members of the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources and Frontier Infrastructure pose near a drilling rig at the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub project site in southwest Wyoming. (University of Wyoming)

On the windswept plains of southwest Wyoming, crews have drilled three miles beneath the earth’s surface in a bid to secure the state’s place in the emerging carbon storage economy. The Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub (SCS Hub) has completed the nation’s deepest Class VI injection well, plunging 18,437 feet underground to test the viability of safely storing carbon dioxide (CO₂) far below the surface.

The well, a joint effort between the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources and Frontier Carbon Solutions, represents more than just a technical feat. It marks Wyoming’s bid to lead in a growing industry that has moved from a niche research topic to a multibillion-dollar climate solution within just a few decades.

From Coal Country to Carbon Storage Frontier

Wyoming’s energy identity has long been tied to coal, oil, and gas. But as climate concerns mount and federal policy increasingly rewards carbon mitigation strategies, the state has pivoted toward what could become a new era: carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The roots of CCS run deep. The first large-scale CO₂ injection for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) began in the United States in the 1970s, including projects in Wyoming. Facilities like the Shute Creek natural gas processing plant have been capturing CO₂ since the mid-1980s, originally piping it to oil fields to coax more crude from aging wells.

By the 1990s, large-scale carbon storage efforts began overseas, most notably Norway’s Sleipner project in 1996, which injected CO₂ into deep saline formations beneath the North Sea. In the United States, the Department of Energy launched regional carbon sequestration partnerships in 2003, spurring research into geological storage potential across the country—including the deep sedimentary basins of Wyoming.

Today, this groundwork is converging with modern climate policy and rising market demand to create what industry leaders believe could become a trillion-dollar global market.

Sweetwater Hub: A High-Tech Test Case

The Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub sits at the center of this momentum. Backed by $40.5 million in Department of Energy funds and an additional $10 million in local support, the project is designed to test whether Wyoming’s geology can store at least 50 million metric tons of CO₂ over its lifetime.

Drilling three miles deep, crews are studying rock layers for their ability to securely trap CO₂ in saline aquifers—porous rock formations sealed beneath thick layers of impermeable caprock. These wells, known as Class VI under Environmental Protection Agency regulations, are specifically permitted for CO₂ storage rather than oil production, signaling a fundamental shift in subsurface energy development.

“This isn’t just about one project,” said a University of Wyoming official involved in the effort. “It’s about proving Wyoming’s geology, research capacity, and regulatory framework can support a major new industry.”

This schematic depicts how carbon dioxide from industrial sources might be collected for geologic sequestration. (Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality)

The Business of Storing Carbon

The global carbon capture and storage market was valued at roughly $5.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to triple to more than $18 billion by 2032, according to recent industry analyses. Federal incentives are fueling the boom: the Inflation Reduction Act increased tax credits to $85 per ton for permanent storage in saline formations and $60 per ton for EOR projects, dramatically improving project economics.

Wyoming holds another advantage: in 2020, the EPA granted the state “primacy” over Class VI well permitting, allowing state regulators—not federal officials—to oversee project approvals. This streamlined process makes Wyoming one of only a handful of states with such authority, putting it ahead in the regulatory race.

Promise and Pitfalls

Despite the excitement, critics warn against viewing CCS as a silver bullet for climate change. Some argue the technology enables fossil fuel expansion under the guise of climate action, especially when CO₂ is used for oil production. Others point to studies suggesting the actual safe storage capacity of geological formations may be far lower than early estimates predicted, raising questions about long-term viability.

Environmental groups have also urged caution, citing risks of leakage and induced seismicity if projects are not carefully monitored. Still, with international climate targets looming and industrial emissions stubbornly high, CCS remains one of the few available tools for decarbonizing heavy industries like cement, steel, and refining.

Basin Electric Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station, shown here, is the newest coal-fired power plant in the nation. Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center is attached to the plant, where researchers pilot ways to use carbon emissions. (Andrew Graham/WyoFile)

Wyoming’s Next Chapter

For Wyoming, the Sweetwater Hub represents both economic opportunity and an energy identity shift. Long reliant on fossil fuels, the state now finds itself at the center of a technological transition that could redefine its role in America’s energy future.

As drilling rigs give way to seismic testing and reservoir modeling, the question isn’t whether Wyoming can store carbon—it’s whether it can do so at the scale, speed, and safety the market now demands.

If successful, the Sweetwater Hub could turn Wyoming from a coal powerhouse into a carbon storage pioneer—proving that beneath its rugged landscape lies not just energy for the past, but perhaps a solution for the future.

