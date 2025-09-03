In a move that blends offshore energy ambition with geopolitical brinkmanship, Chinese state-owned oil giant CNOOC has begun drilling operations inside Taiwan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The discovery—first reported in early September—shows 12 vessels and fixed platforms operating near the Pratas Islands in the northern South China Sea, with at least one asset less than 50 kilometers from Taiwan’s restricted waters.

From an oil and gas reporter’s lens, this isn’t just another exploration campaign. It’s a strategic energy push inside one of the most politically volatile maritime zones in the world—a place where drilling rigs carry as much symbolic weight as they do hydrocarbons.

The presence of CNOOC’s jack-up rigs and steel jackets represents more than offshore engineering. Analysts see it as part of Beijing’s “grey-zone” strategy—leveraging civilian and commercial activity to steadily advance territorial claims without triggering open conflict.

Ray Powell of Stanford’s Project Myoushu calls it “a textbook case of commercial cover for strategic expansion.” Each rig or platform, Powell argues, could double as a listening post, refueling hub, or even a launchpad for future military operations if tensions flare.

Taiwan’s Silence and Its Risks

What’s striking is Taiwan’s lack of formal protest despite clear evidence of Chinese encroachment. Analysts cite several reasons:

Taiwan’s limited maritime enforcement capacity

The island’s ambiguous legal status under international law

A desire to avoid escalating military tensions in already tense waters

But critics warn this silence sets a dangerous precedent. If unchallenged, such operations could normalize Beijing’s presence, making it harder for Taiwan—or regional allies—to contest future installations.

A Regional Pattern Emerges

This isn’t the first time China has used offshore drilling as a territorial tool.

Japan has accused Beijing of unilateral energy development in the East China Sea, raising alarms in Tokyo and Washington.

In the Philippines, Chinese survey vessels have repeatedly appeared near disputed reefs despite diplomatic protests.

The strategy is clear: plant infrastructure first, negotiate later—if at all.

Energy Security or Expansionism?

CNOOC officially frames its operations as energy exploration—a bid to secure hydrocarbons for the world’s largest oil importer. With domestic demand soaring and offshore fields offering untapped reserves, Beijing has strong economic incentives to press ahead.

But maritime security experts like Bonnie Glaser at the German Marshall Fund argue the dual-use potential is impossible to ignore: “Every well drilled is also a foothold gained,” she says, warning that energy infrastructure can be quickly militarized in a crisis.

This isn’t just about barrels and reserves—it’s about influence and control. As the South China Sea becomes the center stage for global energy security, China’s actions blur the lines between commercial drilling and geopolitical dominance.

What happens next will depend on whether Taiwan—and its allies—treat this as an energy issue, a sovereignty issue, or both. Because in the South China Sea, every platform is more than a wellhead. It’s a statement.

Looking Ahead

For now, CNOOC’s platforms keep drilling, Taiwan remains silent, and the region watches closely. The coming months may bring:

Satellite data confirming seismic surveys or production testing

Diplomatic responses from the U.S., Japan, or Southeast Asian nations

Legal challenges under UNCLOS or regional maritime agreements

As one veteran offshore executive told me: “Energy in Asia isn’t just about geology anymore. It’s about geopolitics—and rigs are the new flags.”

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

