In January, Gov. Mark Gordon posted a photograph on X saying, “A great conversation today with Harold Hamm @NAPE_Expo on the future of energy in America and what we have done to make Wyoming a hub of innovation.” (@GovernorGordon/X)

“The political process,” and not environmental law, governs the development of a Delaware-sized oil and gas field in central Wyoming, drilling companies argue in an ongoing lawsuit that challenges the Converse County Oil and Gas Project.

A drilling magnate whose acolytes now oversee federal agencies in charge of oil and gas permitting made that argument — and others — through his company’s Dec. 8 court filing.

Harold Hamm, founder of Continental Resources, donor to President Donald Trump and friend and associate of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, is watching his company’s prospects flourish as Converse County drilling proceeds despite a temporary injunction imposed by a Washington, D.C. court.

Continental, along with Devon Energy, Anschutz Exploration and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, is fighting a new claim by the Powder River Basin Resource Council and Western Watersheds Project in the 3-year-old suit. The energy companies are aligned with the state of Wyoming and the federal government — all opposing a new claim that developers are skirting a court’s 2024 temporary injunction.