The Trump administration just put serious federal money behind bringing old Gulf platforms back to life.

On Tuesday, the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing closed a $480 million loan for Arena Energy’s Project Elkhorn. The deal will fund the retooling, refurbishing, and repowering of 22 existing offshore platforms in the Southern Eugene Island area off Louisiana — classic shallow-water Gulf of America shelf iron that still has decades of productive life left in it.

This is the first closed loan from the Energy Department specifically supporting domestic oil and natural gas production under the current administration’s energy agenda. It’s not a deepwater moonshot or a green-energy vanity project. It’s brownfield infrastructure work: bringing idled platforms back online, expanding production and water-handling capacity on active ones, and laying new natural gas pipeline connections so future wells can tie into existing systems.

The Numbers

At peak, the project is expected to add up to 38,600 barrels of oil per day and 77 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. Over the life of the project, DOE and Arena project roughly 125 million barrels of oil and 250 billion cubic feet of gas. Arena currently produces about 30,000 barrels of oil per day from its Gulf operations, so this is a meaningful step-up for the company.

The work is also projected to support about 2,400 construction jobs and 400 permanent operations jobs. On the government side, officials estimate the increased production will generate roughly $1.6 billion in additional federal royalties — more than three times the loan amount if the numbers hold.