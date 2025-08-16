An indictment was unsealed today in the Southern District of Texas charging two Mexican businessmen for their roles in an alleged bribery scheme to retain and obtain business related to Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), the state-owned oil company of Mexico, and PEMEX Exploración y Producción (PEP), PEMEX’s wholly owned exploration and production subsidiary.

“The defendants — foreign nationals residing in the U.S. — are alleged to have bribed Mexican officials in order to rig the bidding process to secure millions of dollars of lucrative contracts and other advantages,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This indictment should send a clear message that the Criminal Division will not tolerate those who enrich corrupt officials for personal gain and to the detriment of the fair market.”

“Bribery harms fair competition, erodes public trust, and will not be tolerated,” said Assistant Director Jose A. Perez of the FBI Criminal Investigation Division. “Today’s indictment underscores the commitment of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, to fairness for communities in Texas and beyond.”

According to court documents, Ramon Alexandro Rovirosa Martinez, 46, of The Woodlands, Texas, a Mexican citizen and U.S. lawful permanent resident, and Mario Alberto Avila Lizarraga, 61, of Spring, Texas, a Mexican citizen and U.S. lawful permanent resident, together with others, allegedly conspired to pay and offered to pay at least $150,000 in bribes to officials at PEMEX and PEP in order to obtain and retain business from PEMEX and PEP for companies associated with Rovirosa.

Between at least 2019 and continuing into at least 2021, Rovirosa, Avila, and their co-conspirators allegedly offered to pay and paid bribes in the form of luxury goods, including from Louis Vuitton and Hublot, cash payments, and other valuable items, to at least three PEMEX and PEP officials in exchange for those officials taking certain actions to help companies associated with Rovirosa obtain and retain business with PEMEX and PEP. Those improper advantages helped companies associated with Rovirosa obtain contracts with PEMEX and PEP worth at least $2.5 million.

Rovirosa and Avila are each charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and three substantive violations of the FCPA. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count. A federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Following his arrest, Rovirosa was arraigned today. Avila is a fugitive and remains at large.

The FBI and HSI are investigating the case, with assistance from the Office of the Inspector General for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided critical assistance in this case.

Trial Attorneys Lindsey D. Carson, Abdus Samad Pardesi, and Paul G. Ream of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Gray for the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.

The Fraud Section is responsible for investigating and prosecuting FCPA and Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA) matters. Additional information about the Justice Department’s FCPA and FEPA enforcement efforts can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/foreign-corrupt-practices-act.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

