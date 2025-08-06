U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright today signed a final authorization for additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. This authorization allows Calcasieu Pass, an LNG export project that has been in operation since 2022, to export an additional 20 billion cubic feet of natural gas as LNG per year—an amount that could support approximately five additional cargos per year.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the United States has made massive leaps in unleashing LNG dominance,” said Secretary Wright. “Today’s authorization is another reminder that this administration is committed to expanding the supply of abundant, affordable, and secure American energy. The data over the past 10 years of U.S. LNG exports clearly shows that we can lead the world in energy production while lowering energy costs here at home.”

“With this decision, DOE is continuing to return to regular order on LNG exports,” said Tala Goudarzi, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management.

Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass project has been exporting LNG to the global market since March 2022. Venture Global’s second LNG export project, Plaquemines, began exporting late in 2024, and Venture Global recently announced a final investment decision on Phase 1 of its third LNG export project, CP2. On March 19, 2025, DOE issued a conditional non-FTA export authorization to CP2 that is ready for a final order now that FERC has concluded its review of the project.

U.S. natural gas production and exports are currently at record highs, averaging 105.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and 14.6 Bcf/d in 2025, respectively, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook. Thanks to President Trump’s bold energy agenda, U.S. LNG exports are on track to double around the end of this decade once all export projects under construction are completed.

