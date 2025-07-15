The Crude Life

The Crude Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hunterson7's avatar
Hunterson7
5h

"Carbon capture" is a code word for "scam". "Hydrogen economy" is a synonym for "waste of money".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Crude Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture