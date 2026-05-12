As diesel prices climb toward — and in some places already surpass — all-time highs, the ripple effects are hitting hard across America’s heartland. From Michigan farms to Kansas highways, the surge in fuel costs is straining operators who keep food and goods moving, with higher expenses likely heading straight to consumers’ grocery bills.

In Michigan, diesel has already shattered previous records. The state recently saw averages reach $6.00–$6.01 per gallon, topping the 2022 peak. Nearby states in the Great Lakes region, including Illinois and Wisconsin, have also set or approached new highs, with some truck stops in the Midwest reporting prices above $7 per gallon at the pump.

Analysts point to a perfect storm: refinery outages and maintenance issues in the Midwest (such as problems at facilities like BP Whiting in Indiana), tight inventories, strong demand from freight and agriculture, and global supply disruptions tied to tensions in the Middle East affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy has noted that these regional refining challenges have disproportionately hammered diesel production in the Great Lakes area.

Just a few states south, the pain is equally real for truckers. In Kansas, where the statewide diesel average sits around $5.15–$5.17 per gallon (with the national average near $5.64–$5.67), drivers are feeling the daily squeeze.

Daniel Koger, a truck driver delivering potatoes out of Newton, Kansas, recently paid $410 for just 74 gallons — about $5.54 per gallon at that stop. Filling his typical 200-gallon tank now runs $800 to over $900, roughly double what it cost before recent escalations. “To fill up 200 gallons? We’re looking at over $800, $900,” Koger told KWCH. “Compared to before, it was maybe closer to four or five [hundred] to fill up the truck.”

For farmers and truckers, the timing couldn’t be worse. Planting season is underway, and diesel powers the tractors in the fields just as it fuels the rigs hauling harvests to market. Higher fuel costs don’t just hurt operators’ bottom lines — they translate into increased transportation expenses that get passed along the supply chain.

Koger pointed directly to the consumer impact: “That does mean the potatoes will go up in price for everybody.”

The broader picture shows diesel prices up dramatically year-over-year, with the national average more than $2 higher than a year ago in many reports. While gasoline prices have also risen, diesel’s surge has been particularly sharp due to its heavy use in commercial and agricultural sectors.

Experts warn that relief may not arrive quickly. Ongoing geopolitical risks, refinery constraints, and seasonal demand could keep prices elevated through much of 2026. Drivers like Koger are already adapting where they can — slowing down for better mileage and minimizing unnecessary stops — but many say these measures only go so far when fuel is the single largest operating expense.

From Michigan’s record-breaking pumps to the long hauls across Kansas plains, one thing is clear: America’s dependence on diesel to move its economy is being tested once again. As costs mount for those behind the wheel and on the farm, families at the end of the supply chain will likely share in the burden through higher prices at the store.

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