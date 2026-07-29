A video circulating online shows a content creator standing beside a nearly new Ford Bronco on the shoulder of a busy expressway. He claims the vehicle was remotely shut down while he was driving at highway speeds after missing a single payment. The creator, Scott Lubik, has posted under the handle associated with “The Scam King Official.” Ford has not confirmed the incident. No independent verification—police report, company statement, or third-party evidence—has surfaced.

That specific claim remains unproven. What is documented is more consequential for anyone who buys or finances a modern vehicle.

In 2021 Ford filed a patent application describing a “repossession computer” system. The filing outlined a progressive series of remote actions for delinquent borrowers: first disabling non-essential features such as the radio, air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows; then playing continuous unpleasant sounds through the speakers; then locking the owner out of the vehicle entirely. For future autonomous vehicles, the patent contemplated the car driving itself to a repossession location. Ford later abandoned the application and stated at the time that it had no plans to implement the concept. The patent nevertheless showed the company had considered the technical pathway.

Separately, Ford already fields remote anti-theft tools under its Security Package and Start Inhibit feature. These systems allow the company, working with owners or law enforcement, to prevent a vehicle from restarting once it has been turned off. They are not designed to cut power while the vehicle is moving. Aftermarket GPS-linked starter interrupters have long been used by some lenders, particularly in higher-risk financing arrangements. Those devices typically prevent a parked vehicle from starting; they are not engineered to disable a car at speed.

The distinction matters. A mid-drive engine kill on a public highway would create enormous safety and liability problems. Yet the broader direction is clear: software-defined, connected vehicles give manufacturers and lenders remote levers that traditional mechanical ownership never included. Features can be gated behind subscriptions. Location data is collected by default. Financing agreements and terms of service can quietly expand the practical control retained by the lender or the manufacturer long after the buyer drives off the lot.

For private property owners and anyone who values independence, the practical question is straightforward. When you sign the paperwork and take possession, how much of the vehicle do you actually control? Title and payments are one thing. The ability of a remote system—whether activated for theft recovery, payment status, or some future software update—to limit or disable functions is another. Regulations governing starter interrupters and remote disable features remain uneven across states. Most were written before today’s level of connectivity became standard.

The viral video may or may not describe a real event. The patent history, the existing remote tools, and the financing practices are real. They deserve attention on their own terms. Ownership that depends on continuous permission from a distant server is a different arrangement than the one most people still believe they are entering when they buy a truck or an SUV. That gap is worth watching.

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