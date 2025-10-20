Death, Taxes, and Garbage

Host: Jason Spiess

Guest: Steve Bakken — Independent Energy Company (IEC); former Mayor of Bismarck, ND; current vice-chair, Burleigh County Commissioners

Jason Spiess opens in classic Cloud Studio fashion—loose, wry, and quick on the self-deprecation—before steering into a surprisingly urgent conversation about America’s least-sexy energy asset: garbage. With Steve Bakken in the chair, “trash talk” becomes a serious blueprint for grid relief, land reclamation, and localized power. The vibe is part shop-floor, part city-hall, and part garage-innovation—exactly the mix this topic needs to break out of the policy silo.

Bakken, wearing both public-sector and private-operator hats, lays out IEC’s approach: pair refuse-derived fuel (RDF) production with modular gasifiers (licensed from the University of Iowa) to turn municipal solid waste (MSW) into syngas-fueled electricity—while eliminating the long-term liability of landfills.

The duo contrasts yesterday’s landfill methane capture and smokestack incinerators with today’s char-bed gasification, which uses its own pure-carbon filter layer to scrub contaminants in-process. From there they ladder up to microgrids, data-center load relief, and the hidden municipal budget busters—like road degradation from heavy garbage trucks—that this model could ease.

Three Main Takeaways

1) Don’t call it “burning trash”—this is a different animal.

The episode draws a hard line between incineration and gasification. Incinerators are combustion-forward, emissions-heavy, and regulatory catnip. IEC’s pathway is thermal conversion to syngas with a built-in charcoal filtration bed—dramatically reducing stack burdens and CAPEX tied to after-treatment. The practical upshot: municipalities can process waste as feedstock (think BTUs, not blue bins), generate power, and shrink the landfill footprint rather than entombing liabilities for decades.

2) Modularity makes it municipal.

Bakken’s “e-pod” units handle roughly 30 tons/day each and are skid-mounted, so cities can right-size capacity or run pods in series to match 300-plus tons/day flows. That portability unlocks two wins: (a) landfill mining and reclamation—turning legacy dumps into developable land; and (b) near-load siting at dense districts, casinos, campuses, or transfer stations to cut truck miles and shoulder-popping road repairs. Where the old rule of thumb kept landfills ~7 miles out for trucking economics, this flips the model: treat closer, haul less.

3) Waste-to-power is a pressure valve for the modern grid.

As AI and data-center growth chew through capacity, the episode argues for taking large loads off the grid and augmenting local peaks with distributed generation. Waste-sourced microgrids won’t replace firm regional generation, but they can shave peaks, stabilize neighborhoods, and de-risk brownouts, all while converting a cost center (trash) into a budgeted energy stream. Add fewer weekly truck passes and longer-lived residential streets, and you’ve got the kind of “nickels become dollars” compounding that city budgets live on.

Other Topics of Note

RDF Reality Check: Not everything labeled “recyclable” truly recycles at scale; glass and metals do, many plastics and paper products don’t. In this model, those become fuel pellets—not false hope.

European Signal: With coal constrained, parts of Europe turned to RDF as a dispatchable heat/power fuel. The market signal exists; the U.S. has the feedstock.

Florida & High Water Tables: Traditional landfills don’t pencil where you can’t bury. Modular gasification can be the only practical outlet—and it avoids the unsavory “ship it away” temptation.

Civic Pragmatism: The show stays true to Spiess’s “all energy has a purpose” ethic—less moral theater, more incremental solutions that actually move communities forward.

Public-Private Fluency: Bakken’s city-hall experience shows; he frames the tech in special assessments, road life cycles, and O&M realities—the language council members and ratepayers understand.

Conclusion

This episode is a rare combo of tech clarity and municipal math. Spiess keeps it conversational; Bakken keeps it implementable. If your town is staring down tipping fees, shrinking landfill airspace, and a jittery summer grid, this isn’t futurism—it’s a procurement conversation waiting to happen.

The mantra lands with a thud you can budget around: death, taxes, and garbage—and now, finally, a plan to make the third one pay for some of the first two.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK