The Crude Life

The Crude Life

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
8h

Hmm! Now the long knives are out? What resistance to thousands of acres of vista spoiling solar and wind farms, not to mention unsightly acres of battery facilities (prone to explosion with deadly fire and smoke)? Town, County and State Governments turn a blind eye as they count the cash rolling in from subsidies, tax breaks and graft.

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