Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Survey period: Dec. 3–11, 2025

Respondents: 128 oil and gas firms

The latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey shows an industry no longer debating whether growth will slow—but instead how to position for prolonged uncertainty. Production is largely flat, employment is frozen more than expanding, capital spending plans are fractured by firm size, and price assumptions have quietly reset lower.

This is not an industry in retreat. It is an industry playing defense.

Capital Spending: Fragmentation Replaces Momentum

Executives are deeply divided on capital spending plans for 2026 versus 2025.

Across all firms:

39% expect capital spending to decline

37% expect spending to increase

24% expect spending to remain near 2025 levels

That split alone tells the story: there is no unified outlook.

Breaking it down by firm type reveals where risk is being absorbed:

Large E&P companies (10,000+ bpd):

The most common response was remain close to 2025 levels (35%). These firms appear focused on balance-sheet protection and inventory management rather than expansion.

Small E&P companies:

The most common response was increase slightly (29%), reflecting continued drilling to maintain relevance, acreage value, and production profiles.

Oilfield services firms:

Nearly half (48%) expect capital spending to decline, compared to just 29% expecting increases—confirming that service companies remain the industry’s primary shock absorber.

This is a late-cycle pattern: upstream preserves optionality, while services take the volatility.

Oil Price Assumptions: Planning for Less, Not Hoping for More

When asked what West Texas Intermediate price they are using for 2026 capital planning, executives reported:

Average: $59/bbl

Median and mode: $60/bbl

That compares to $68/bbl used in 2025 budgets.

This is not a forecast—it’s a risk haircut. Companies are deliberately planning below recent price levels, signaling caution about macroeconomic conditions, geopolitics, and demand durability rather than confidence in upside.

Employment: Stability Masks Pressure

Employment expectations reinforce the defensive posture.

57% of firms expect employment to remain the same from December 2025 to December 2026

More firms expect headcount reductions than increases

E&P firms are largely holding steady, while service companies show greater volatility—both hiring and cutting depending on contract visibility.

The takeaway: productivity gains, not workforce growth, are carrying the load.

AI: Efficiency Is Becoming a Scale Advantage

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a dividing line between large and small producers.

Among large E&P firms:

75% expect AI to lower break-even prices

Most anticipate reductions of $0.01–$2 per barrel, with some seeing up to $5 per barrel

Among small E&P firms:

70% expect no reduction at all

What stands out is not the dollar amount—it’s how AI is being described. Executives cite faster task completion, fewer errors, document review support, and workflow optimization rather than a single cost line item. AI is functioning as operational infrastructure, not a standalone tool.

This dynamic favors scale and institutional depth, reinforcing consolidation trends.

Technology Adoption: Cautious, Not Rushed

Despite ongoing discussion about efficiency tools, most producers remain conservative in deploying new completion technologies.

79% of E&P firms have not trialed lightweight proppant

9% have conducted trials

12% plan to trial in 2026

Capital discipline, not resistance to innovation, appears to be the driver.

Gas Exposure: Smaller Firms Adjust First

When asked whether they plan to target wells with higher natural gas content over the next 12 months:

54% said no

35% said yes, slightly

11% said yes, substantially

However, 52% of small E&P firms plan to target gassier wells, compared to just 33% of large firms.

Smaller operators appear more willing to pivot tactically based on price signals, while larger producers maintain oil-weighted strategies and long-cycle development plans.

Services Firms and Power Supply: Quiet Diversification

Only 6% of oilfield services firms report having entered the power supply services business beyond traditional oil and gas customers, though 14% are considering it.

Where firms are experimenting, it’s focused on:

Solar generation

Potential battery integration

Behind-the-meter industrial and community supply

This is not a wholesale shift—it’s selective diversification aimed at resiliency and margin stability.

Executive Commentary: The Undercurrent

The most revealing insights came from open-ended responses:

Concerns that secondary Permian zones may not sustain global demand growth

Explicit unease about China’s crude stockpiling and geopolitical risk around Taiwan

Frustration with state-level permitting and bureaucracy delaying drilling programs

Belief that interest rate cuts could materially boost energy demand

Recognition that pipeline and LNG infrastructure will shape future pricing dynamics

Several executives noted that while federal policy may be reducing certain costs, execution delays and regulatory friction remain key constraints.

The Bigger Picture

The Dallas Fed survey paints a picture of an industry that has learned from past cycles. Companies are planning conservatively, protecting capital, freezing headcount, and leaning into efficiency rather than expansion.

This is not fear—it’s discipline.

Oil and gas firms are entering 2026 with:

Lower price assumptions

Fragmented capital strategies

Stable but pressured employment

Growing reliance on productivity gains

Heightened sensitivity to geopolitics and monetary policy

The result is an industry that is operationally strong but strategically cautious, prepared to move if conditions improve—but unwilling to bet the balance sheet on it.

In today’s market, that restraint may be the most important signal of all.

