Activity in the oil and gas sector contracted slightly in the second quarter of 2025, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The business activity index, the survey’s broadest measure of the conditions energy firms face in the Eleventh District, turned negative, declining from 3.8 in the first quarter 2025 to -8.1 in the second.

The company outlook index was little changed at -6.4, suggesting slight pessimism among firms. Meanwhile, the outlook uncertainty index increased 4 points to 47.1, indicating elevated uncertainty.

Oil and gas production decreased slightly in the second quarter, according to executives at exploration and production firms. The oil production index fell from 5.6 in the first quarter to -8.9 in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the natural gas production index also turned negative, declining from 4.8 to -4.5.

Among oilfield services firms, the input cost index increased from 30.9 to 40.0. This suggests input costs for oilfield services firms rose at a slightly faster pace than in the prior quarter.

Among E&P firms, the finding and development costs index decreased slightly from 17.1 to 11.4. Also, the lease operating expenses index declined from 38.7 to 28.1. This suggests costs for E&P firms rose at a slower pace relative to the prior quarter.

Oilfield services firms reported modest deterioration in nearly all indicators. The equipment utilization index for oilfield services firms was relatively unchanged at -4.6. The operating margin index decreased from -21.5 to -33.4, indicating margins compressed at a faster rate. Meanwhile, the prices received for services index turned negative, falling from 7.1 to -17.7.

Overall, demand for employees fell slightly and those on the job tended to work fewer hours. The aggregate employment index declined from zero in the first quarter to -6.6 in the second. Additionally, the aggregate employee hours index decreased from 0.7 to -5.1. Meanwhile, the aggregate wages and benefits index remained positive but declined from 21.6 to 10.3.

On average, respondents expect a West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price of $68 per barrel at year-end 2025; responses ranged from $50 to $85 per barrel. When asked about longer-term expectations, respondents on average said they expect a WTI oil price of $72 per barrel two years from now and $77 per barrel five years from now.

Survey participants foresee a Henry Hub natural gas price of $3.66 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) at year-end 2025. When asked about longer-term expectations, respondents on average said they anticipate a Henry Hub gas price of $4.12 per MMBtu two years from now and $4.50 per MMBtu five years from now. For reference, WTI spot prices averaged $69.81 per barrel during the survey collection period, and Henry Hub spot prices averaged $3.30 per MMBtu.

