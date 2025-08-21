Talos Energy has confirmed a notable oil discovery at the Daenerys prospect, located in Walker Ridge blocks 106, 107, 150, and 151 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The exploration well—drilled to a total vertical depth of 33,228 feet using Seadrill’s West Vela ultra-deepwater drillship—struck oil pay in multiple high-quality sub-salt Miocene sands.

Significantly, the operation was completed 12 days ahead of schedule and approximately $16 million under budget, highlighting Talos’s operational discipline and effective execution in deepwater environments.

Talos, as operator holding a 27% working interest, is joined by Shell Offshore (22.5%), Red Willow (22.5%), Houston Energy (10%), Cathexis (9%), and HEQ II Daenerys (9%).

Processing of wireline data—including core, fluid, and logs—confirms that the discovery aligns with Talos’s pre-drill geologic and geophysical models, and supports its pre-drill resource estimate of 100–300 MMboe.

With the discovery well now temporarily suspended to preserve wellbore integrity, Talos is planning an appraisal well in Q2 2026 to further define the extent and commercial viability of the reservoir.

This disciplined and forward-looking approach aims to respond directly to the evaluation of reservoir potential, which could pave the way for accelerated development if results are favorable.

Welligence Energy Analytics hailed the discovery as a much-needed boost for offshore U.S. GoM exploration, given recent years of limited exploration success.

Further, the proximity to Occidental Petroleum’s Heidelberg field—roughly 25 miles northwest—suggests potential for infrastructure synergies or adjacent resource analogs that could enhance project economics.

Talos’s Daenerys discovery exemplifies how disciplined, cost-effective exploration paired with sound technical modeling can unlock new opportunities in mature basins. The successful drilling execution—early and under budget—reinforces the company's robust project management approach.

With the targeted appraisal phase planned for Q2 2026, attention now turns to reservoir characterization and development potential. If successful, Daenerys could emerge as a material growth asset, rejuvenating deepwater investment interest across the Gulf of Mexico.

