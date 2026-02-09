Cuba’s announcement on February 8, 2026, that it can no longer provide Jet A-1 aviation fuel to international airlines marks a stark escalation in the island’s ongoing energy crisis, driven by intensified U.S. pressure under President Donald Trump. Effective from February 10, this shortage affects all nine international airports, including major hubs like José Martí in Havana, Varadero, and Santiago de Cuba, and is projected to last at least until March 11.

The move cuts off a key revenue stream for Cuba from fuel sales while highlighting broader vulnerabilities in global energy supply chains amid geopolitical tensions.

Recap of the Crisis

The Cuban government cited severe shortages of aviation kerosene as the reason for halting refueling services, attributing the shortfall directly to U.S. actions. In late January 2026, Trump issued an executive order labeling Cuba an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security, citing its alliances with China, Russia, and Iran, as well as human rights concerns and alleged involvement in regional instability.

This was compounded by a U.S. military operation on January 3 that deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, severing a critical oil lifeline for Cuba. Venezuela had long supplied subsidized oil to the island, but shipments plummeted by 40% in January alone due to tightened U.S. enforcement on tanker traffic.

Mexico, another key supplier, paused its oil deliveries under U.S. tariff threats but has pivoted to humanitarian aid shipments while seeking diplomatic channels to resume energy exports. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned the measures as “blackmail and coercion,” exacerbating an already dire energy situation that includes nationwide blackouts, fuel rationing, and reduced operations in state sectors.

Russia has described the crisis as “truly critical” and pledged support, though delivery details remain vague.

Impacts on the Energy and Aviation Industries

This fuel halt is not isolated but part of a cascading energy collapse in Cuba, affecting multiple sectors and rippling into global markets.

Aviation Sector Disruptions

Over 400 weekly scheduled flights could be impacted, including those operated by American Airlines, Copa Airlines, WestJet, Delta, Air Canada, and European carriers like Lufthansa and Air France. Airlines now face three main options: “tankering” extra fuel for round trips (increasing weight, costs, and emissions), making technical stops in nearby hubs like Cancun or Punta Cana, or suspending routes outright. For instance, Air Canada has already reduced services and prepared backup plans, while Delta is considering full suspensions through March. These adjustments could raise operational costs by 10-20% per flight, potentially leading to higher ticket prices and reduced connectivity to Cuba.

The crisis underscores the fragility of aviation fuel supply chains, where geopolitical risks can force rapid rerouting. Globally, this may strain regional fuel stocks in the Caribbean, as diverted flights seek alternatives, though the overall impact on world jet fuel prices is expected to be minimal given Cuba’s small market share.

Broader Energy Industry Ramifications

Cuba’s energy sector is in freefall, with the aviation shortage compounding domestic issues like electricity rationing, shortened workweeks, and closures of tourist sites. The island’s reliance on imported oil—historically 60-70% from Venezuela—has left it vulnerable, with current imports insufficient for power generation, transportation, and industrial needs. This has led to widespread outages, blamed on crumbling infrastructure and fuel deficits, further eroding economic output.

For the global energy industry, the episode illustrates the weaponization of oil trade through sanctions and tariffs. Suppliers worldwide, including those in Europe and Asia, may hesitate to engage with sanctioned nations, potentially fragmenting markets and elevating risk premiums on crude and refined products. Tourism, a vital hard-currency earner for Cuba’s energy imports, faces a severe blow: resorts are grappling with generator fuel shortages, impacting services like food preparation, water supply, and air conditioning. This could result in a 15-25% drop in visitor numbers during the peak winter season, reducing foreign exchange for fuel purchases.

What’s Potentially Next?

Looking ahead, the crisis could evolve in several directions, with outcomes hinging on diplomatic maneuvers and supply alternatives.

Short-term, expect more airline adjustments: U.S., Spanish, Panamanian, and Mexican carriers may announce further reductions or cancellations within days. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) might intervene with appeals for exemptions or coordinated responses to minimize disruptions.

On the energy front, Cuba is likely to accelerate outreach to non-U.S.-aligned suppliers. Russia has committed to aid, but logistical challenges—such as shipping distances and U.S. monitoring of tankers—could delay relief by weeks or months. Mexico’s diplomatic push to resume oil flows under humanitarian pretexts offers a potential lifeline, though Trump’s tariff threats loom large.

If unresolved, the shortage could trigger a deeper humanitarian crisis, including mass migration surges via Nicaragua (which recently ended easy entry for Cubans) or other routes, prompting regional energy and security responses. U.S.-Cuba talks remain unlikely in the near term, but prolonged instability might force backchannel negotiations. Analysts warn of a “tipping point” for Cuba’s economy if fuel imports don’t rebound by spring, potentially leading to renewed international calls for sanction relief.

This episode serves as a cautionary tale for the energy industry: in an era of heightened geopolitics, diversified supply chains and resilient infrastructure are paramount to weathering such shocks. As events unfold, stakeholders will watch closely for signs of resolution or further escalation.

