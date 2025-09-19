Global oil prices slipped on Friday as concerns over weakening U.S. fuel demand outweighed optimism from the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of the year. Despite today’s decline, both major benchmarks were on track to notch a second consecutive week of gains.

Brent crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.12%, to settle at $67.36 per barrel as of 5:38 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 14 cents, or 0.22%, to $63.43 per barrel.

The Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday, along with signals of further easing amid a cooling labor market, initially raised hopes that cheaper borrowing costs could boost energy consumption. Historically, lower interest rates tend to support oil demand and lift prices.

Yet a host of competing signals — from sluggish demand projections to expanding output — weighed on sentiment throughout the week.

Demand Concerns Take Center Stage

Major energy agencies have warned that oil consumption growth may soften through the remainder of 2025. Distillate inventories, which rose 4 million barrels last week — far exceeding forecasts of a 1 million-barrel increase — underscored concerns about fuel demand in the world’s largest oil consumer.

“Distillate builds ahead of the winter season often hint at slowing industrial activity,” analysts noted, adding that this data point was particularly troubling given ongoing labor market weakness and declining U.S. housing starts.

Economic indicators showed jobless claims climbing and single-family home construction falling to a 2.5-year low in August, further dampening consumption forecasts.

On the supply front, OPEC+ output hikes combined with signals of oversupply in U.S. inventories capped any potential rebound.

Even though U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell by 9.285 million barrels in the week ending September 12 — as exports surged to a two-year high and net imports hit record lows — the surprise build in distillates kept markets under pressure.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Finance Ministry unveiled new measures designed to shield its budget from oil price volatility and Western sanctions, further complicating the supply outlook.

Geopolitical & Currency Factors

Oil prices found temporary support earlier in the week as the Russia-Ukraine conflict renewed fears of potential supply disruptions, and speculation swirled over possible new Western sanctions on Moscow’s energy exports.

However, a rebounding U.S. dollar after the Fed’s announcement erased some of those gains. A stronger greenback typically makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, dampening demand.

Despite two straight weeks of overall gains, crude remains “deep in the red” for 2025 amid persistent demand worries and looming supply growth. Unless consumption rebounds in the coming months, analysts warn, oil prices could remain stuck under pressure well into the fourth quarter.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

