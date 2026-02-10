Zuffa Boxing, the boxing promotion arm of Zuffa LLC (the parent company of the UFC), is delivering its third event of 2026 with Z03, headlined by a heavyweight clash between Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba and Charles “Prince Charles” Martin. This 10-round bout is set for Sunday, February 15, 2026, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event was originally scheduled for February 13 but was rescheduled, though the reason hasn’t been publicly disclosed. Following Zuffa Boxing’s inaugural card on January 23 and its second on February 1, Z03 continues the promotion’s push into professional boxing, spearheaded by UFC president Dana White.

The card emphasizes emerging and veteran heavyweights, aiming to build momentum in the division.

Strictly Business Boxing - Zuffa Boxing 3

The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, with prelims beginning at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT (some sources note prelims at 5:30 PM ET). This event is part of Zuffa Boxing’s strategy to stream high-profile fights exclusively on Paramount+, leveraging the platform’s existing UFC content to boost awareness and subscriptions.

Main Event: Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin

This heavyweight matchup pits two fighters coming off extended layoffs against each other in a crossroads fight for fringe contender status. Ajagba, a powerful puncher with a notable amateur background, faces Martin, a former world champion known for his knockout power but inconsistent performances against elite competition.

Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba

Record : 20-1-1 (14 KOs, 70% KO rate)

Age : 31 (Born April 22, 1994, in Ughelli, Nigeria)

Height/Reach : 6’6” / 85”

Stance : Orthodox

Residence : Stafford, Texas, USA

Pro Debut : July 30, 2017

Key Rankings : WBC #6, IBF #14, WBO #13

Background: Ajagba holds the record for the fastest victory in boxing history—a 1-second disqualification win over Curtis Harper in 2018 when Harper walked out of the ring in protest. A former Nigerian Olympian (2016 Rio Games), he turned pro after a strong amateur career. Ajagba’s style relies on his size, reach, and knockout power, with 14 of his wins coming by stoppage. His sole loss was a 2021 decision to Frank Sanchez, and his most recent fight was a majority draw against Martin Bakole in May 2025 on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull. Entering Z03, Ajagba is on a five-fight unbeaten streak (4-0-1) and aims to reassert himself as a top heavyweight prospect.

Charles “Prince Charles” Martin

Record : 30-4-1 (27 KOs, 90% KO rate)

Age : 39 (Born April 24, 1986, in St. Louis, Missouri, USA)

Height/Reach : 6’5” / 80”

Stance : Southpaw

Residence : Arizona, USA

Pro Debut : October 27, 2012

Background: Martin captured the IBF heavyweight title in January 2016 with a third-round TKO over Vyacheslav Glazkov, but his reign lasted just 85 days—the second-shortest in heavyweight history—before losing it to Anthony Joshua via second-round KO. A late starter in boxing (beginning at age 22), he had a 64-fight amateur career, winning the 2012 National PAL Championships. Martin’s career has been marked by high knockout power but losses to top names like Luis Ortiz, Adam Kownacki, and Jared Anderson. His last fight was a first-round KO win over Matthew McKinney in November 2024, ending a layoff since July 2023. At 39, Martin is looking to upset Ajagba and reignite his career.

Fight Analysis, Odds, and Predictions

This bout is expected to be explosive, with both fighters boasting high KO rates, but Ajagba’s youth, size advantage, and recent activity make him the favorite. Martin, as a southpaw veteran, could pose problems with his power if he lands early, but his history against durable opponents suggests vulnerabilities.

No specific odds were detailed in available sources, but Ajagba is generally projected to win by decision or late stoppage, given Martin’s resilience despite his losses. Analysts note this as a “must-win” for Ajagba to climb rankings, while Martin seeks a signature victory to extend his career.

Here’s the undercard for Zuffa Boxing Z03:

Umar Dzambekov (13-0) vs. Ahmed El Biali (24-1) Light Heavyweight – 10 rounds This is the chief support bout. Dzambekov is a UFC Fight Pass regular who is making his Paramount+ debut.

Abel Mejia (10-0) vs. Jaybrio Pe Benito (6-0) Super Featherweight – 8 rounds A battle of undefeated prospects.

Leonardo Ruiz (16-1) vs. Casey Streeter (15-2-2) Welterweight – 8 rounds Prelim bout; both fighters are coming off recent wins.

These are the confirmed undercard fights announced so far for the February 15, 2026 event. Additional bouts could still be added closer to fight night.

How to Watch and Paramount+ Awareness

Zuffa Boxing Z03 streams live exclusively on Paramount+, starting with prelims at 6:00 PM ET. Subscribers can access the event with any plan (Essential or with Showtime), either live or on-demand afterward—no additional pay-per-view required. Paramount+ is positioning itself as a combat sports hub, bundling Zuffa Boxing with UFC events to attract fans.

New subscribers can sign up via paramountplus.com or the app, with plans starting at $5.99/month, offering a one-week free trial for first-timers. This integration aims to increase visibility for boxing through cross-promotion with UFC’s massive audience, potentially drawing in MMA fans to the sweet science all year long.

