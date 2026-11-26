In September 2023, at the American Energy Security Summit, a formal panel titled “Carbon Capture: Producing Responsibly” took place. The moderator was North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. The panelists were Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental Petroleum; Chris Kendall, President and CEO of Denbury; and Justin Kirchhoff, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group (the parent of Summit Carbon Solutions).

The event was organized under the banner of the Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University. A prepared discussion guide circulated in advance. It directed the conversation through a precise sequence of topics: how the industry could leverage existing CO₂ transportation and EOR infrastructure; what regulatory and incentive changes were needed to expand capture from hard-to-abate sources; the meaning and environmental attributes of “blue oil”; the feasibility of applying EOR across major U.S. basins; emerging industrial uses for CO₂; pipeline challenges; Occidental’s CCUS and direct-air-capture strategy; and Summit’s role in decarbonizing the ethanol industry while creating new agriculture-energy linkages.

This was not an open technical workshop. It was an orchestrated public-private event with a nonprofit institute at the focal and pivot point. A sitting governor shared the stage with the chief executives of three companies central to the carbon-capture and EOR value chain.

Justin Kirchhoff, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group (the parent of Summit Carbon Solutions).

That detail matters. The individuals involved control large organizations, significant capital, regulatory relationships, and public platforms. The decision of where they spend their time and to whom they grant direct access carries extraordinary value.

In the Williston Basin Denbury is using carbon dioxide to capture oil. Chris Kendall, President and CEO of Denbury (right) (Sen. Steve Daines Office)

By placing a governor, a major oil CEO, a CO₂-pipeline and EOR specialist, and the head of a leading carbon-pipeline developer on the same formal program under a university-affiliated energy institute, the event created a high-visibility alignment that private companies cannot replicate on their own.

The nonprofit structure supplied the convening frame; public resources and political authority supplied the signal.

Public Resources Embedded in the Event

Several categories of public or publicly supported resources underwrote the panel: