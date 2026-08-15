On August 6, 2026, ConocoPhillips announced a clean, planned leadership succession. Andy O’Brien, the company’s chief financial officer and executive vice president of Strategy and Commercial, will become president and CEO effective September 1. He will also join the board. Ryan Lance, after 14 years as CEO and more than four decades with the company, will step into a transitional executive chair role. Konnie Haynes-Welsh, currently vice president of Finance and Controller, will move into the CFO seat as senior vice president.

This is not a crisis-driven shakeup. It is a textbook internal handoff from a long-tenured leader to a career ConocoPhillips executive who has spent nearly three decades inside the organization, most recently overseeing strategy, commercial, LNG, Alaska and international operations, investor relations, and M&A. Lance leaves with the company widely regarded as one of the strongest pure-play upstream portfolios in the industry. O’Brien inherits that foundation and the expectation that the same disciplined capital framework will continue.

Ryan Lance

That continuity matters. Under Lance, ConocoPhillips refined a model that prioritized free cash flow, returns of capital to shareholders, and a deep, durable asset base over volume growth for its own sake. O’Brien has been a central architect of that approach. The industry should expect more of the same: rigorous project screening, measured spending, and a preference for value over spectacle. In an era when many large operators still wrestle with the tension between growth narratives and shareholder discipline, ConocoPhillips is signaling that the Lance-era playbook remains the operating system.

That steadiness will ripple outward. For the broader oil and gas industry, it reinforces the competitive advantage of operators who already own high-quality inventory and the balance sheets to develop it without constant external capital.