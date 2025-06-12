The Crude Life

Jeff stewart
2d

I am in the oil business Co2 sequestration is a scam. It will never be used for enhanced oil recovery its to expensive and it wont stay in the underground structures. There claim for Jet fuel is a scam as well. Who wouldn’t buy a plant that is paid for by tax payers set up by politicians who are filling their pockets.

