Drilling has commenced for a new group of ultra-deep oil and gas wells in the Taklimakan Desert, located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This project signifies progress in China's development of its largest ultra-deep crude oil production base.

One of the wells, the Manshen 72-H6 in Xayar County, is planned to reach a depth of 8,735 meters. Drilling is currently proceeding successfully.

The heartland of Taklimakan Desert stores rich oil and gas reserves; however, they are all buried 7,000 to 8,000 meters underground, which are hard to exploit. The drilling of these new wells will therefore facilitate the utilisation of those resources.

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Smile 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK