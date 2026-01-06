The halls were decked, the bells were jingled, and Chevron employees were busy spreading cheer like Santa’s most dedicated helpers. During the holidays more than 50 Chevron volunteers traded hard hats for Santa hats, bringing warmth and support to local communities.

From inspiring young scientists to granting holiday wishes, here’s how Chevron sprinkled magic this season:

Science sleigh ride

Chevron volunteers donned their thinking caps to judge the Science Fair at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Midland—encouraging bright minds to dream big and innovate boldly.

Operation elf

With hearts full of holiday spirit, employees supported the Centers for Children and Families, ensuring families felt the joy of the season.

Ringing in good cheer

Chevron teams rang the bell for The Salvation Army of Midland, helping raise funds to brighten lives during the holidays.

Teacher winter wishes spectacular

Volunteers served up smiles at Midland ISD Education Foundation’s festive celebration, honoring educators who make magic happen every day.

Pajama Party for Hobbs

Chevron, as the proud title sponsor of United Way’s annual event, delivered 800 cozy pairsof pajamas to families in Hobbs, NM—because nothing says holiday comfort like new PJs.

And the giving didn’t stop there. Chevron employees adopted 200 “angels,” fulfilling Christmas wishes for 200 children across our communities. From dolls to bikes, every gift was a reminder that kindness is the greatest present of all.

“Chevron’s holiday efforts are about more than giving—it’s about creating moments of joy and hope,” said Valerie Acosta, public and government affairs advisor for Chevron. “Our employees truly embody the spirit of the season.”

As the year wraps up, Chevron celebrates not just energy in the ground, but energy in the heart—powering communities with generosity and goodwill.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.