Chevron Corp. (CVX, Financial) has chosen West Texas for its inaugural natural gas power project aimed at data centers, marking its entry into a new business sector fueled by the AI boom. The company is in exclusive negotiations with the data center’s end-user, with a final investment decision expected early next year. The power facility is projected to commence operations by 2027, with a future capacity of up to 5,000 megawatts.

Oil majors are capitalizing on the massive energy demands of data centers, which are increasingly located near fuel sources rather than populous areas. Chevron, a leading producer in the Permian Basin, plans to utilize its abundant natural gas resources for this competitive project. The facility is expected to operate independently of the grid to avoid competing with public electricity supply.

This venture is a strategic move into AI, facilitated by a partnership with Engine No. 1, which previously led a successful shareholder campaign against Exxon Mobil. Chevron has secured an order for seven large gas turbines from GE Vernova Inc. As part of its power strategy, Chevron anticipates a 14% annual growth in free cash flow, reaching $30 billion by 2030, contingent on Brent crude prices remaining at $70 per barrel.

New long-term targets include:

Reduced annual capital budget to $18 billion to $21 billion through 2030 from $19 billion to $22 billion

Chevron expects to make about $30 billion in free cash flow by 2030, about 75% higher than current levels, at $70-a-barrel Brent

Generating enough cash to cover its dividend and capital spending with Brent at $50 a barrel

Growing oil and gas production by 2% to 3% annually Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. had been expecting growth of about 1.7% annually

Increasing annual cost savings to as much as $4 billion by the end of 2026, up from as much as $3 billion previously

