In the fast-paced world of Texas oil and gas, few roles carry as much quiet weight as Chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC). As the state continues to lead the nation in energy production, Chairman Jim Wright is seeking another six-year term in the May 26 runoff, bringing more than 35 years of hands-on industry experience to the job.

In a recent episode of the Oilfield Strong podcast, host Grant Schwarzeler sat down with Wright to discuss his record, the evolving challenges facing operators, and his vision for the future of Texas energy.

The conversation highlighted a leader focused on practical solutions, collaboration, and responsible stewardship.

Delivering on Promises: Transparency, Collaboration, and Record Production

Wright emphasized that the Railroad Commission remains one of Texas’s most vital state agencies due to the enormous economic impact of oil and gas. Upon taking office, he prioritized several key promises: responsible production, greater transparency, and improved inter-agency coordination.

One notable success involved enhanced collaboration with the Public Utility Commission (PUC), particularly after Winter Storm Uri. Wright initiated regular meetings with PUC leadership to ensure reliable natural gas supply for power generation. This proactive approach has helped the state navigate multiple subsequent extreme weather events without major load shedding.

“Since Winter Storm Uri… I don’t know of anybody in this state that has gone without electricity because we had to shed load,” Wright noted.

Under his leadership, Texas has seen record oil and gas production, increased severance tax revenues, and significant IT improvements. The agency has pushed toward greater data transparency, making information more accessible via its website despite inheriting systems dating back to its 1891 origins. Wright also highlighted efficiencies that make regulatory navigation easier for operators while maintaining safety and environmental standards.

Combating Oilfield Theft

A growing priority is addressing oilfield theft, which has escalated in scale and sophistication. Following legislative action, Wright chairs a task force that includes industry leaders, associations, the FBI, and state and local law enforcement. The group is developing strategies to tackle everything from stolen pipe and equipment to large-scale product theft and cloned trucks.

Wright shared that surveys indicate over 40% of industry participants have experienced some form of theft. The RRC’s IT team is now focused on building mechanisms to detect inconsistencies in production data, signaling a data-driven approach to enforcement.

Produced Water: From Challenge to Opportunity

Water management emerged as a central theme. The shift to unconventional horizontal drilling has dramatically increased produced water volumes, creating challenges around disposal, seismicity, and over-pressurization of formations.

Wright championed pilot programs for beneficial reuse of treated produced water, with three successful projects in West Texas already providing water for irrigation. He stressed the need for practical standards developed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for uses including irrigation, industrial applications (such as AI data centers), and potential surface water recharge—especially critical amid severe drought conditions.

Recent legislative changes, including liability protections for producers who transfer water to recyclers, have helped move the needle. Wright views produced water not as waste, but as a valuable resource that could support economic development in arid regions.

Inactive Wells, Flaring, and Environmental Responsibility

The conversation also covered inactive and orphan wells. While legislation requires plugging plans for wells inactive for 15 years, Wright advocates a balanced approach that considers emerging technologies like geothermal or repurposing for water management. He noted that pressure from disposal activities accelerates degradation more than time alone.

On flaring, Wright reported significant reductions—to less than 1% of total volume—even as overall production has grown substantially. He credits clearer expectations to operators: flaring permits require timelines for pipeline connections. Infrastructure development remains key to further progress.

Wright also fulfilled a major campaign promise by updating Rule 8 on waste management and pits after nearly 50 years. The changes aim to reduce the industry’s footprint, address landowner concerns, and better align cleanup standards with modern realities—striking a balance that drew criticism from both extremes, which he sees as evidence of landing in the right place.

Looking Ahead: Markets, Workforce, and Leadership

If re-elected, Wright plans to continue focusing on produced water reuse, oilfield theft prevention, inactive well strategies, and retaining quality staff at the agency. He wants to see Texas crude flow more dominantly through Texas infrastructure to bring stability to markets and investor confidence.

Reflecting on the contrast between federal administrations, Wright described the current environment as fast-paced and pro-energy, a welcome change after navigating significant regulatory pressures in prior years.

Throughout the interview, Wright positioned himself as a “workhorse” rather than a show pony—someone who has spent a lifetime in the industry and is committed to pragmatic, experience-based leadership.

As Texas navigates seismic shifts in energy, water scarcity, technology, and global markets, voters in the Railroad Commission race will help determine how the state balances its legendary production prowess with environmental responsibility and long-term sustainability.

For operators, landowners, and communities across the Permian, Eagle Ford, and beyond, the choice centers on proven results versus untested alternatives. Chairman Wright’s record offers a clear case for continuity in an agency at the heart of Texas’s economic engine.

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