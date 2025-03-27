Celebrating Women In Energy: "This was a Night of Social Fellowship, Industry Awareness"

Flock Sock & Barrel was more than an awareness event for homelessness. It was more than continuing the conversation of the realities of Sex Trafficking across Shale Play USA. It was more than a night of live music, live podcast recordings and fellowship.

It was a night for social causes to unite. These birds of a feather definitely “socked” together as action was taken.

“This was a night of social fellowship, industry awareness, meeting new people and ethical action,” Jason Spiess said. “It was important to have media, public officials, non profits, industry and good ol’ regular folks under the same roof to talk about these issues. These issues impact all walks of life and a diversity of dialogue is needed.”

Wilson lead the Panel Presentation later in the evening while Spiess and special guest co-host Ashley Smith with Truckers Against Trafficking kicked off Flock Sock & Barrel with a Podcast PreShow Party from 4-5pm.

Jason Spiess (left), Ashley Smith (middle) and Christ Unrein (right) talk about the 11th Annual Toy Drive during Flock Sock & Barrel at Frisky’s in Odessa, Texas.

The Podcast PreShow Party started off with with Christi Unrein of Torino’s Pizza Bar. Unrein gave the details for the 11th Annual Toy Drive, which benefits a number of local children and charities.

Unrein explains how the Toy Drive is a 100% tax write off kind of event for companies every penny from the money raised is spent on the children’s toys and goods. This year’s goal is $25,000 after no event in 2020 due to COVID regulations.

Unrein said the “Party with a Purpose” is December 10 in The Boardroom, above Torino’s Pizza Bar, from 8pm to 2am. Live music from local artists, a silent auction and food showcased from Leisure Haus.

Jason Spiess (right) and Tx Senate Candidate Kevin Sparks being interviewed by CBS7

In addition to Unrein’s interview and presentation to the crowd, Flock Sock & Barrel also:

CBS7 News stopped by and filmed a feature for the local news

Ashley Smith, Truckers Against Trafficking , was the special guest co-host with Jason Spiess on The Crude Life as they discussed sex trafficking warning signs, action examples and how the next generation of prey is already being targeted via the Internet.

TX Senate Candidate District 31 Kevin Sparks spoke about foster children and the reason he has so much passion for the cause. He also joined The Crude Life podcast to talk more in-depth about social causes in the Permian.

Local oilfield workers and musician Ryan Jones performed Live Music

Reflection Ministries of Texas spoke about how much sex trafficking has increased recently and some of the realities like families selling their 3-year-old and 6-year-old to traffickers

An oil barrel-and-a-half was filled with socks for the local homeless shelters.

15 local Permian families were “adopted” by local industry businesses for the holiday’s Permian Basin Wish List.

There was much much more from the fabulous event. This was a night dedicated to Meeting New People, Increasing Awareness and Becoming Part of the Solution.

