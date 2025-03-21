Celebrating Women In Energy: The Wyoming Cowboy Challenge At The Triple Tower Of Power

Amanda Preddice Milne joined Jason Spiess for an interview at The Crude Life’s 3rd Annual Podcast Party held in the Triple Tower of Power constructed by WIC at the 22nd Annual Energy Exposition.

“The mission of the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy is to provide a safe, disciplined and professional learning environment that empowers non-traditional learners to improve their educational level and employment potential and become responsible productive citizens of the State of Wyoming,” Preddice Milne said.

The Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy, or WCCA, is an accredited five-and-a-half-month-long residential academy designed to provide structure, instill discipline and help young men and women recognize and achieve their potential in a quasi-military training environment.

WCCA is a state agency operated under the oversight of the Wyoming Military Department. As such, it is 75 percent federally funded and 25 percent funded by the State of Wyoming.

WCCA is one of 40 programs nationwide, which are all part of the National Guard Bureau’s Youth Challenge Program. The National Guard Bureau founded the Youth Challenge Program in 1993 and has graduated more than 150,000 participants nationwide. The Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy opened its doors in January 2006

The program encompasses two phases: The residential phase and the post-residential phase. The residential phase focuses on structure, leadership development, discipline, and academics. The post-residential phase takes place after graduation, where cadets put their newly-learned skills to the test with the help of a trained mentor nominated by the cadet.

The Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy operates two classes per year: One begins in January, the other in July.

The Academy also uses the camp’s Dining Facility for meals, the camp Chapel for presentations and optional faith/spiritual training, the Obstacle and Confidence courses as well as other services to meet Academy needs. The WCCA greatly appreciates Camp Guernsey’s leadership and support to our mission; without these enablers WCCA’s success would not be possible. In July 2012, the program adopted its current name, the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy (WCCA), and embraced the State’s official code, the Code of the West. A Cowboy Ethics curriculum has been added and is now an integral part of the WCCA’s program.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

