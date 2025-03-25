Celebrating Women In Energy: Revisiting Emergency Response In The Supply Chain

Natalie Simpson PhD, Associate Professor and Chair of Operations Management and Strategy, University at Buffalo School of Management, talks with The Crude Life host Jason Spiess about the recent spill off the coast of California in Huntington Beach.

Simpson, who specializes in Operations Management, describes why the systems currently in place have a difficult time during a crisis. She explains how the “supply chain” is really more of a “supply web” whereas many times the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing.

The conversation continues into the issues with the supply chain in the case of an industry emergency

“This past weekend something else came out saying that the pipeline may heve been struck weeks early,” Simpson said. “There’s some evidence from where is was dragged across the bottom of the bay, where they thing some vegetation that has grown back. That just makes this whole thing murkier and this entire situation will keep many lawyers employed for many years.”

Simpson explains how other accidents like refinery fires, hurricanes and floods can impact the supply chain as well in industry.

The interview ends with ways to improve communications and logistics when dealing with supply chain accidents, issues and link-breaks.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

