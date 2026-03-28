Celebrating Women In Energy: Miranda Meehan, Energy Reclamation

The interview with Miranda Meehan focuses on the Reclamation Conference at the Roosevelt Grand Dakota Hotel (formerly the Ramada) in Dickinson, North Dakota. The event brings together industry professionals, researchers, regulators, and students to discuss the latest advancements in land reclamation, particularly in the context of energy development.

This year’s conference places a strong emphasis on technology and ecosystem recovery. Attendees can expect sessions on new technologies being adopted by industry, as well as practical approaches to managing successful reclamation and restoring ecosystems.

The keynote was delivered by Dr. Tom DeSutter, a soil scientist from North Dakota State University (NDSU) with extensive experience in reclamation research. His talk will cover current and potential remediation strategies for brine spills, including ongoing efforts, future directions, and ways to make remediation more sustainable. Dr. DeSutter has contributed to research on major incidents like the Tesoro spill and has been involved in landowner-industry discussion groups addressing brine spill impacts.

One of the biggest draws of the conference is the opportunity to network. Last year’s event attracted a wide variety of professionals, creating valuable connections among participants from diverse backgrounds, including:

Oil and gas industry professionals

Environmental scientists and engineers

Researchers and professors

Students from local universities (including Dickinson State University and others in the region)

Regulators from agencies such as the North Dakota Public Service Commission, Department of Environmental Quality, and Forest Service

Land managers

The mix of academia, industry, and government provides a rich environment for sharing ideas on reclamation practices, from well sites and pipelines to broader land management challenges.

The conference has historically highlighted the layered relationship between agriculture and energy, including how reclamation fits into ongoing land use. Recent projects discussed in preparation for the event include research and extension work on brine spill remediation, featuring tours and discussion groups that bring together industry representatives and landowners.

While the core focus remains on energy-related reclamation (oil and gas development in North Dakota), the event also touches on innovative tools and monitoring techniques that support both preventative and post-disturbance restoration.

Whether you’re involved in environmental compliance, land reclamation, energy operations, or related research, the event offers insights into cutting-edge practices, real-world case studies, and direct networking with those actively working in the field. It’s a practical, forward-looking gathering that underscores how reclamation continues to evolve alongside energy production in the Bakken and beyond.

For more information or to register, visit NorthDakotaReclamation.com.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

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