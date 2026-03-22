Celebrating Women In Energy: Kimberly Wurtz, Ball Morse Lowe

Kimberly Wurtz, Ball Morse Lowe, talks about her recent appointment to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission committee.

Wurtz discusses some water issues in oil and gas like water rights and boundaries. The interview also touches on flaring and natural gas subsidies.

Wurtz previews a couple upcoming speaker presentations at conferences. She also opined that one of the top water discussions energy companies are either having or should be having is how to transport water and dispose of it next year.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

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