Celebrating Women In Energy: Karolin Jappe, McKenzie County Emergency Management

Karolin Jappe, McKenzie County Emergency Management, gives details on several recent donations from energy companies for emergency services.

Crestwood’s donation was used for a mobile air compressor trailer which gives an instant upgrade to their community. Jappe said this air compressor unit will be used by adjacent counties too. Jappe said Crestwood also donated scholarships to local emergency responders for additional training.

ConocoPhillips’ donation will allow McKenzie County to upgrade their communication equipment.

Jappe also shares recent news about a ONEOK donation to open up new opportunities for training emergency responders.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

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