Celebrating Women In Energy: Joie Brown Continues Solving Workforce Issues in Energy

Uptown Joie Brown of the Permian Basin Hiring Events is interviewed by Jason Spiess at the Permian Basin International Oil Show (PBIOS) during the PBIOS Podcast Party sponsored by The Wireline Group.

Brown talks about some of the different areas of the Permian where hiring is picking up. She had just arrived to the PBIOS from New Mexico where she ran an event.

Brown also talks about which areas of industry are seeing spikes in hiring and what areas are starting to see declines.

Permian Basin Hiring Events create hiring event and job fair promotions, that connect companies with a large number of qualified candidates.

They offer hiring events and job fair promotions throughout the United States from the Rockies to the Bakken to the Marcellus and the Permian.

For those who plan company events, contact Stacy Jones at www.pboilshow.org for info on the next PBIOS. The bi-annual event is the country’s oldest and largest oil and gas show.

The PBIOS is a three-day gathering of producers, service companies, investors and innovators, where ideas are exchanged, friendships are made and deals are born.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

