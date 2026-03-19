Celebrating Women In Energy: Jodi Smith as the North Dakota Land Commissioner

Jodi Smith, North Dakota Land Commissioner, gives an update on the natural gas royalty payments in that companies will have to make a “good faith effort” to contact and begin working with the department on repayment within the 90 days.

The deadline for the companies to pay back the money and avoid additional costs could then be extended on a case-by-case basis. Article from the Bismarck Tribune

The state Supreme Court ruled last year that oil and gas company Newfield Exploration had been underpaying royalties to the Department of Trust Lands. The decision also affects 38 other companies who have been operating under similar arrangements.

The severity of the reaction from the industry is discussed, questioning whether those in the meeting understood the impacts of the letter being sent to the operators. The question of why the meetings were behind closed doors was discussed and who was at those meetings.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

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