The Crude Life’s founder Jason Spiess made a surprise appearance at the Morton County Ag Day in Bismarck, ND this week by hosting Wattage Wednesday on KLXX SuperTalk 1270’s Talk Of The Town and engaging with Future Farmers of America.

“What a fun day interviewing FFA students, exotic animal farmers and fuel oil drivers at Morton County Ag Day,” Spiess said. “It is critical for The Crude Life to continue to interact and listen to all ages and walks of life.”

Spiess interviewed a number of students about picking rock, raising animals and industry image, especially in regards to energy and agriculture.

The day kicked off with Jason interviewing Kara Haff from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture on SuperTalk 1270 about North Dakota’s Ag industry, their collaboration with students and how energy is integrated into the process and supply chain. The two even discussed Pumpkin Economics, a entrepreneur program The Crude Life sponsored in 2015 with Kids and Capitalism.

“Pumpkins are a great way to teach a season of economics, time and maintenance rather than a ten minute video game or hour-long board game,” Jason said. “Our kids were able to literally see their $5 investment, a little watching and love can grow their seed investment into $100 over six months.”

Breaking News… Yes, there was a bit of “breaking news” when one of the goats climbed over the fencing.

Shortly after this picture was taken, this goat became on the lam.

“Breaking News folks, we have a goat on the lam,” Jason joked over the airwaves while interviewing Bailey and Mia, the two students who wrangled the goat back into the pen.

Next, Jason interviewed Alexis and Kaylee, two students with leadership roles in FFA. The two ran down the line up of activities happening at Ag Day.

Activities included a petting zoo, which allowed all attendees to meet, feed and pet the farm animals. There was agriculture booths handing out samples of products made with North Dakota crops like Hippeas and Honey Stix.

There was even a sheep shearing demonstration of shaving the wool off the sheep. There were no chickens allowed at this year’s event due to bird flu dangers and issues.

Special News Correspondent Andi Ahne interviews Bailey and Mai at Morton County Ag Day.

One of the more interesting interviews was with Ben Gerving from the Midwest Alternative Livestock Auctions about his upcoming event. They also discussed the exotic animal industry.

“So to recap, someone starts with a rabbit, then a chicken, pheasant, then pig, llama until they eventually raise cows,” Spiess said. “So the rabbit is the gateway to the cow or horse. I guess in raising exotic animals you can really go down the rabbit hole.”

There was even a dose a reality sprinkled in over the radio and podcast. The FFA students named their three little piglets “Bacon”, “Sausage” and “Pork Chop” and Ben talked about how a rabbit is really a mammal sized chicken.

Engaging and interacting with all walks of life are normal parts of life at The Crude Life. However, there was a first for the decade-old energy brand. And host.

“This was the first time in my career I opened for a puppet show,” Spiess said. “There’s no question the puppet show was the main event because they sold out multiple show per hour.”

Spiess is referring to the FFA’s Puppet Show the students perform for elementary students who attend Ag Day.

Puppet master Brooklyn joined Spiess on The Crude Life to talk about the puppet show and how it is used to showcase safety and real life farm situations to the elementary students.

Puppet Master Brooklyn (left) talks to Jason Spiess (right) about FFA safety through puppets.

Morton County Ag Day is sponsored by the North Dakota Farm Bureau and attracts more than 3,000 students and adults from all over the county.

Jason Spiess was special guest host for SuperTalk 1270’s Talk of the Town, a community program covering life in the Bakken, North Dakota and Bismarck-Mandan area. KLXX, known as “Super Talk 1270”, is a radio station located midway between Mandan and Bismarck, North Dakota, United States. KLXX currently broadcasts with a talk radio format.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes women are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, women are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well. Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Don't miss out! Stream College Basketball on CBS live with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK