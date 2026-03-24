Celebrating Women In Energy: Beth Demke, Bismarck Gateway Science Center

Beth Demke, Bismarck Gateway Science Center, discusses a $250K donation from Hess Corporation.

Demke details how $200K will help develop and sponsor an oil and gas exhibit in the “Transforming Energy” section of the new science center gallery in the new building Gateway to Science under construction.

The remainder of the resources will be used for their mobile STEM display which brings STEM to rural communities.

Demke shares several stories from her 20-plus years of experience of working at the Bismarck Gateway Science Center and seeing children grow up engaging with energy at the science center.

The lost connection with energy is also discussed. In the same vein in agriculture how the farmer’s became replaced by supermarkets in the eyes of the public, the light switch is replacing energy companies.

Every March since 1987, Congress and U.S. Presidents have designated March as Women’s History Month. This year, The Crude Life celebrates and honors their accomplishments and contributions in history with interviews and stories that center around women’s experiences in industry.

The Crude Life believes woman are vital in energy. Today more than ever. From a female’s point of view to intuition to specific skill sets, woman are vital in energy.

Today’s women in industry are not only modern-day leaders, but truly are defining history as well.

Everyone at The Crude Life is grateful for all your contributions to industry, to your communities and to our planet.

Follow The Crude Life on YouTube or Facebook or LinkedIn