The Crude Life joins the oilfield community in celebrating the life of Ryan Joseph LeBlanc, a devoted family man, trusted industry professional, and generous friend whose kindness left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.

Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, on October 27, 1977, Ryan grew up in Acadiana before making a home for 17 years in Mandeville. He later settled in Montgomery, Texas. A 1995 graduate of Ovey Comeaux High School, he went on to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Ryan built a successful career as Sales Director GOA for North America Chemicals at TETRA Technologies, where he was known for his professionalism, relationships, and commitment to the petroleum industry.

For more than a decade, Ryan was an active and valued member of the AADE New Orleans Chapter. He generously gave his time and energy, chairing the Networking Social and serving as a chair for the chapter’s signature F5 (Fin Feather Fur Food Festival). His colleagues remember him as someone who loved giving back to the community and who treated everyone he met like family.

Outside of work, Ryan’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 15½ years, Natalie Senac LeBlanc; his three sons, Darius “DJ” Rivera, Liam “LJ” LeBlanc, and Paxson “Paxy Poo” LeBlanc; his father, Kaufman “Joe” Joseph LeBlanc, Jr.; his brother Bret and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Veronica Gale Quebedeaux LeBlanc.

Ryan was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing tournaments (including Big Bass Splash), alligator and deer hunting, and serving as captain of his boat for his son Liam’s high school fishing team. A proud LSU fan through and through, he also found community through Wounded War Heroes, the Krewe of Endymion, and his church homes in Mandeville and Conroe.

Those who knew Ryan speak of a compassionate man who lived with an open heart. He adored his wife, his boys, his little rat terrier Luna, and the many friends who became family. His legacy is one of quiet generosity, strong relationships, and a life well-lived in service to others.

Rest in peace, Ryan. You will be greatly missed—and gratefully remembered—by the many lives you touched.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Natalie, the boys, and the entire LeBlanc family during this difficult time.

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