Richard Allen “Dick” Schremmer lived a life defined by hard work, integrity, leadership, and deep devotion to family, faith, and community. Born on June 27, 1954, in Great Bend, Kansas, to Irene and Frank Schremmer of Beaver, Dick grew up with the kind of Midwestern grit that would shape his remarkable journey.

From a young age, Dick embraced the oilfield life. At just 15, he was already working for Chase Tank Service, cleaning tank bottoms and tackling whatever needed doing. After high school, he joined Kewanee Oil Company — becoming only the second person hired there in 18 years — and quickly rose through the ranks.

His career took him from Barton and Stafford Counties to Medicine Lodge in Barber County, where he met the love of his life, Janice.

The two married on December 18, 1976, beginning a beautiful 49-year partnership.

At age 25, Dick was transferred to Wichita as production superintendent for Gulf Oil’s assets east of Highway 14. When Chevron acquired Gulf in 1985, he made a bold move: he founded Bear Petroleum. What started as a small independent operation grew into a thriving company that today operates hundreds of wells across Kansas and Oklahoma. In 1988, he also acquired Gressel Oil Field Service, expanding it from a modest two-rig outfit into a full-service oilfield company with multiple locations.

Dick wasn’t just a successful businessman — he was a respected leader across the industry. He served as president of the Association of Energy Service Companies (AESC), the National Stripper Well Association (NSWA), the Liaison Committee of Cooperating Oil & Gas Associations, the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association (KIOGA), and the Wichita Petroleum Club.

His contributions earned him many honors, including induction into the Kansas Oil & Gas Hall of Fame in 2021, along with awards such as the Meritorious Service Award (IPAA), Distinguished Leader Award (NSWA), Golden Rod Wrench Award (AESC), Legend of the Industry Award (KIOGA), and others.

“The Dickster was a longtime Kansas Strong board member and loved speaking, education and helping people understand and appreciate the oil and natural gas industry. He was, in many ways, larger than life. From sweeping floors as a teenager to owning several companies, he understood the industry better than the vast majority of people in our industry. And he was always eager to help others. He will be sorely missed, and we are challenged to pick up the torch and continue where he left off. There wasn’t a meeting I had with him where he didn’t challenge me to do better and be better. Dickster, you will be missed and challenge accepted." - Warren Martin of Kansas Strong

Yet for all his professional accomplishments, Dick’s greatest pride came from his roles as husband, father, and “Papa.” He cherished time with his family and remained actively involved in his faith. A longtime parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Derby, he was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and quietly volunteered for 25 years as a dishwasher at the Lord’s Diner in Wichita — a humble act of service that spoke volumes about his character.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife Janice, sons Robert (Allan) and Joseph (Kelsey), daughter Traci Pierpoint (Phil), granddaughters Andi, Frankie, and Cori, brothers Wayne (Teresa) and Leonard (Nancy), and sister Dee Volpert (Stephen). He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Alvin, Tom, Melvin, and Marvin.

Those who knew Dick will remember a man who worked hard, led with integrity, loved his family fiercely, and gave back generously to his community and church. He built more than successful companies — he built a legacy of resilience, faith, and kindness that will continue to inspire everyone whose life he touched.

In celebrating Dick’s life, we honor not only the wells he brought into production or the organizations he led, but the example he set of a life well lived: rooted in faith, driven by purpose, and filled with love for his family and fellow man.

Memorial donations in Dick’s honor may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Derby or to KyMel, Inc. (for the benefit of Camp Hope).

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