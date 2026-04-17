As the transportation sector grapples with tightening emissions regulations and the relentless push for better fuel economy, Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) has expanded its flagship Cataclean lineup into the diesel segment.

The company announced the launch of Cataclean® Diesel Exhaust System & DPF Cleaner, a dedicated formulation designed to restore performance in the complex emissions systems that power trucks, commercial fleets, and heavy equipment — the backbone of global energy logistics.

Diesel remains a dominant energy source for freight, construction, agriculture, and mining, accounting for a significant share of liquid fuel demand worldwide. Yet modern diesel engines face persistent challenges from soot buildup in diesel particulate filters (DPF), catalytic converters, and related components. Frequent regeneration cycles, clogged filters, and rising hydrocarbon emissions can erode fuel efficiency by several miles per gallon and trigger costly downtime or regulatory penalties.

Cataclean’s new diesel-specific treatment directly addresses these pain points. Engineered as an 8-in-1 cleaner, it targets the full exhaust and fuel system: DPF, catalytic converter, turbocharger, oxygen sensors, injectors, cylinder heads, EGR valves, and more. Lab-tested under controlled conditions, the formula has shown up to a 25% improvement in DPF performance and up to a 50% reduction in hydrocarbons. Real-world results may vary by vehicle age, mileage, and operating conditions, but the product is positioned as a low-cost, pour-and-go maintenance solution that supports proper DPF regeneration and helps prevent expensive shop repairs.

Why diesel owners are taking notice

Fleet operators and owner-operators have long preferred dedicated diesel additives over universal formulas. Cataclean Diesel responds to that demand while fitting neatly into Holley’s broader “American Performance” chemicals strategy alongside NOS Octane Booster and Holley Carburetor Cleaner.

“Cataclean is one of the strongest and most recognized brands in our chemicals portfolio, and this launch extends that brand into an attractive new market,” said Nick Hite, SVP American Performance, Holley Performance Brands. “Cataclean Diesel Exhaust System & DPF Cleaner gives diesel customers a solution designed specifically for their vehicles, while supporting our broader American Performance chemicals expansion strategy with a product that fits naturally into a large category with recurring maintenance demand and strong retail relevance.”

Senior product manager Louie Escobedo added that the cleaner is especially valuable for short-trip and low-speed operations where passive DPF regeneration struggles: “Treating the engine with Cataclean Diesel is a cost-effective way to clean out the DPF filter, fuel-injection system, and turbos… Owners can be confident that their diesel engine is running cleanly and efficiently, maintaining peak performance, and protected against costly shop repairs.”

Market tailwinds in a $25.9 billion category

The global diesel particulate filter cleaner market is projected to grow from $25.9 billion in 2026 to $43 billion by 2033 at a 7.5% CAGR, driven by stricter EPA, CARB, and Euro emissions standards and the sheer size of the existing diesel fleet. For energy-intensive industries, even modest fuel-economy gains translate into meaningful cost savings and lower carbon intensity per ton-mile hauled.

Usage is straightforward: pour a 16-oz bottle into a quarter-tank of diesel, drive for 15–20 minutes (including some highway speeds to heat the exhaust system), and refuel as needed. Preventive dosing is recommended every three months or 5,000 miles. Larger 3- and 5-liter jugs are available for commercial fleets, with twin-packs suited for heavy-duty tanks over 25 gallons. Retail price starts around $27.95 for the standard bottle, with broad availability at O’Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto, AutoZone, Walmart, and diesel specialty shops.

Why diesel owners are taking notice

Fleet operators and owner-operators have long preferred dedicated diesel additives over universal formulas. Cataclean Diesel responds to that demand while fitting neatly into Holley’s broader “American Performance” chemicals strategy alongside NOS Octane Booster and Holley Carburetor Cleaner.

“Cataclean is one of the strongest and most recognized brands in our chemicals portfolio, and this launch extends that brand into an attractive new market,” said Nick Hite, SVP American Performance, Holley Performance Brands. “Cataclean Diesel Exhaust System & DPF Cleaner gives diesel customers a solution designed specifically for their vehicles, while supporting our broader American Performance chemicals expansion strategy with a product that fits naturally into a large category with recurring maintenance demand and strong retail relevance.”

Senior product manager Louie Escobedo added that the cleaner is especially valuable for short-trip and low-speed operations where passive DPF regeneration struggles: “Treating the engine with Cataclean Diesel is a cost-effective way to clean out the DPF filter, fuel-injection system, and turbos… Owners can be confident that their diesel engine is running cleanly and efficiently, maintaining peak performance, and protected against costly shop repairs.”

Market tailwinds in a $25.9 billion category

The global diesel particulate filter cleaner market is projected to grow from $25.9 billion in 2026 to $43 billion by 2033 at a 7.5% CAGR, driven by stricter EPA, CARB, and Euro emissions standards and the sheer size of the existing diesel fleet. For energy-intensive industries, even modest fuel-economy gains translate into meaningful cost savings and lower carbon intensity per ton-mile hauled.

Usage is straightforward: pour a 16-oz bottle into a quarter-tank of diesel, drive for 15–20 minutes (including some highway speeds to heat the exhaust system), and refuel as needed. Preventive dosing is recommended every three months or 5,000 miles. Larger 3- and 5-liter jugs are available for commercial fleets, with twin-packs suited for heavy-duty tanks over 25 gallons. Retail price starts around $27.95 for the standard bottle, with broad availability at O’Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto, AutoZone, Walmart, and diesel specialty shops.

Strategic fit for Holley and the aftermarket

The launch builds on Holley’s exclusive North American distribution agreement with Cataclean and reflects growing aftermarket focus on emissions-system maintenance rather than replacement. In an era when electrification timelines for heavy-duty applications remain uncertain, solutions that extend the life and efficiency of conventional diesel powertrains play a quiet but critical role in keeping energy supply chains moving affordably and compliantly.

Holley has not yet released full pricing tiers or exact rollout dates beyond initial retail availability, but the company’s forward-looking statements emphasize continued innovation in performance chemicals.

For fleet managers, owner-operators, and energy-sector procurement teams tracking total cost of ownership, Cataclean Diesel offers a simple, chemistry-driven lever to squeeze more miles out of every gallon of diesel — while staying ahead of the next emissions check. In the high-stakes world of transportation energy, small maintenance wins can deliver outsized returns.

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