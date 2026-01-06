Premier Danielle Smith is commenting on the urgency of a West Coast pipeline after the American capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

For years, the Canadian pipeline debate has been framed as a question of growth: more barrels, more exports, more production. But a sudden geopolitical shock in South America has shifted that framing almost overnight.

The conversation is no longer about expansion.

It’s about survival.

Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a U.S. military operation — and U.S. President Donald Trump publicly declaring American control over Venezuela’s energy future — Canadian oil executives and Alberta’s government are warning that Canada’s lack of export infrastructure has become a strategic vulnerability.

Not because Venezuelan oil is about to flood global markets tomorrow — but because the market believes it eventually could.

And belief moves capital faster than barrels.

From Growth to Defense

Few have been as blunt about the shift as Adam Waterous, chief executive of Waterous Energy Fund and executive chairman of Strathcona Resources.

In interviews following the events in Venezuela, Waterous made clear that the case for a new pipeline to Canada’s West Coast is no longer about growing the oil and gas sector. It’s about preventing contraction.

“We need to find new markets or our production will fall,” he said. “So now, building a new pipeline is not to grow the business — it’s to avoid shrinking.”

That distinction matters.

Canada and Venezuela produce similar heavy, sour crude grades that compete for the same refining capacity — primarily in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Any credible pathway for Venezuelan production to return, even slowly, introduces competitive pressure that shows up not in headlines but in widening price discounts for Canadian barrels.

The Venezuela Reality Check

Despite the dramatic political developments, analysts are nearly unanimous on one point: Venezuela’s oil sector is in disrepair.

According to Rystad Energy, Venezuela would need roughly US$53 billion over the next 15 years just to keep production flat at about 1.1 million barrels per day. Returning to the three-million-barrel-per-day levels seen in the late 1990s could take as much as US$100 billion and more than a decade.