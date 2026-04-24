Greg Ebel, CEO and President, Enbridge

Canada’s Minister of Energy has approved a major $4 billion expansion of an Enbridge natural gas pipeline system in British Columbia, signaling continued federal commitment to fossil fuel infrastructure development.

“Our commitment to Canadians was to get projects approved and built — and with today’s approval of the Sunrise Expansion Program, we’re doing just that. This project will enable us to heat more homes, businesses, hospitals and schools while bolstering British Columbian industry, including for LNG, and creating thousands of jobs. It is proof that, in partnership with industry and Indigenous partners, we can strengthen energy security and price stability and create new international trade opportunities while meeting rigorous environmental and safety standards. This is what being an energy superpower looks like.” - The Honourable Tim Hodgson Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

The project represents one of the more significant pipeline investments approved in recent months, reinforcing Enbridge’s dominant role in North American energy transmission. British Columbia, already a key hub for natural gas production, stands to see increased capacity and potential economic benefits from the expansion.

“We are thankful for the support of the Canadian government and other stakeholders who have helped to bring this project to fruition at this critical time for the country. The multibillion-dollar Sunrise Expansion Program is a shovel-ready, critical natural gas infrastructure project that supports the advancement of Canada’s energy superpower ambitions. We’re proud of our long history investing and building in Canada and British Columbia, and we’re excited about the role this project will play in increasing economic prosperity and energy security.” - Greg Ebel, CEO and President, Enbridge

The approval comes amid ongoing national debates around energy security, export capacity, and Canada’s long-term energy strategy.

Quick facts

The project would expand the existing natural gas pipeline system in British Columbia, adding approximately 139 kilometres of new pipeline by constructing 11 pipeline looping segments, parallel to the existing line, and supplying additional natural gas compression, and upgrades and modifications to existing facilities.

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is the Federal Crown Consultation Coordinator for the project. The CER has recommended approval, subject to 47 binding conditions related to environmental protection, safety, and Indigenous engagement.

To date, more than $52 million has been spent by Enbridge on the hiring and procuring of services from Indigenous businesses for the Sunrise Expansion Program.

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