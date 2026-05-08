In its 2026 Spring Economic Update, the Canadian federal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney officially expanded the Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Investment Tax Credit to include projects that store captured CO₂ through enhanced oil recovery (EOR).

Effective immediately as of April 28, 2026, this move formalizes a commitment made in the November 2025 Canada-Alberta Memorandum of Understanding and reverses an explicit exclusion outlined in the 2025 federal budget.

The policy shift delivers on long-standing industry and provincial demands, particularly from Alberta, while highlighting evolving tensions in Canada’s approach to balancing energy production, emissions reduction, and economic competitiveness.

Understanding the Policy Change

The CCUS Investment Tax Credit is a refundable credit tied to eligible capital expenditures on capture, transportation, storage, and related equipment. Previously, EOR — a process where injected CO₂ boosts reservoir pressure to extract more oil while storing some of the CO₂ underground — was carved out as ineligible.

Key details of the expansion include:

Reduced rates for EOR : 50% of the standard rates available for dedicated geological storage or concrete storage. For expenditures incurred from April 28, 2026, to December 31, 2035: 30% for direct air capture equipment, 25% for other capture equipment, and 18.75% for transportation, storage, and use equipment. Rates halve again from 2036–2040.

Eligibility tied to permanence : CO₂ stored via EOR qualifies only in jurisdictions with robust regulations ensuring at least 95% permanent storage (primarily Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan).

Pro-rating and restrictions : Equipment used for both standard CCUS and EOR is pro-rated. Storage equipment primarily for oil production may face limitations.

Broader implications: The government projects net revenue gains of approximately $395 million over three years, framing it as a fiscally responsible way to incentivize carbon storage alongside energy production.

This adjustment acknowledges that EOR projects often have additional revenue streams from incremental oil production, justifying the discounted credit rates.

Comparison to the United States

The U.S. Section 45Q tax credit operates as a production-based incentive, offering up to $85 per metric ton for point-source CO₂ used in EOR with secure geological storage (post-2025 updates under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act). Direct air capture qualifies for even higher values (up to $180/tonne in qualifying scenarios). This per-tonne structure provides scalable, volume-driven upside that many analysts view as more generous for large projects.

Canada’s approach remains an upfront capex subsidy rather than a direct production credit. While it de-risks initial investment and brings Canada closer to U.S. competitiveness, it offers less direct reward for higher volumes of CO₂ stored. Industry stakeholders have welcomed the move as essential for keeping Canadian projects viable against southern competition, but note it does not fully close the gap for the most ambitious developments.

Impacts on the Free Market and Regulatory Culture

This policy represents a notable evolution in Canada’s energy and climate regulatory culture.

On the free market side: By extending incentives to EOR, Ottawa is effectively recognizing the economic realities of decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors. Oil producers gain a tool to lower the carbon intensity of production while generating additional revenue from recovered barrels. This hybrid model — carbon storage married with resource extraction — can improve project economics without relying solely on punitive carbon pricing or mandates. Proponents argue it leverages private capital more efficiently, as companies pursue projects with dual environmental and commercial returns. It also signals greater policy pragmatism, potentially unlocking billions in investment and supporting jobs in traditional energy heartlands.

Critics, including environmental groups and some opposition voices, contend it functions as an indirect subsidy for expanded oil production, potentially locking in higher long-term emissions if storage permanence falls short or if it delays broader transition efforts. The political cost was evident in the earlier resignation of a key climate-focused minister and tensions within the governing coalition.

On regulatory culture: The flip-flop from the 2025 budget underscores a more negotiated, regionally sensitive approach to energy policy. The Canada-Alberta MOU process prioritized provincial buy-in and economic stability over rigid ideological consistency. By tying eligibility to strong provincial storage regulations, Ottawa reinforces a cooperative federalism model rather than top-down imposition. This could foster innovation in monitoring, verification, and CO₂ infrastructure but also raises questions about long-term policy predictability — a key concern for capital-intensive projects with multi-decade timelines.

In a broader sense, the change reflects a maturing Canadian stance: treating CCUS not purely as a climate tool but as part of an “all-of-the-above” strategy for energy security and competitiveness in a North American (and global) market where the U.S. continues aggressive incentives. It moves away from viewing oil and gas as adversaries to climate goals toward integrating them into low-carbon solutions.

Outlook for Industry and Investment

For energy developers, the formalized credit provides greater certainty to advance EOR-integrated CCUS projects, particularly in the oil sands and conventional basins. Combined with provincial supports, carbon pricing mechanisms like Alberta’s TIER system, and potential clean fuel credits, the overall incentive stack could make certain projects bankable.

However, success will hinge on execution: rigorous verification of permanent storage, cost control on capture technology, and integration with broader infrastructure (pipelines, hubs). Global oil prices, technological learning curves, and evolving North American policy will all influence outcomes.

Canada’s latest move on CCUS illustrates a regulatory culture increasingly willing to adapt incentives to market and geopolitical realities. Whether it accelerates meaningful carbon storage at scale — or simply extends the life of conventional production — remains the central question for investors, operators, and policymakers in the years ahead.

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